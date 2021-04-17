"White Boy Rick" Is a Mean Small-Block Fox-body Mustang, Runs 5s

The Mustang Cobra Jet is the perfect choice if you want a factory-build Ford dragster, but if you're looking to build your own rig, an old Fox-body 'Stang is everything you need. This platform is perfect for drag racing mods and "White Boy Rick" here is proof that Fox-body Mustangs can be incredibly fast.
Sporting a clean appearance with just a few drag-specific elements setting it apart from a stock Fox-body, this thing looks like it could pass on a road-legal car. But while it may be fast on the highway, the larger rear spoiler, the gargantuan scoop on the front hood, and the side exiting exhausts turn it into the perfect drag strip machine.
There's not a lot of info to run by, but it seems this 'Stang packs a nitrous-fed small-block V8 under that bulged hood. I've always been a big-block fan, but "White Boy Rick" is proof that small-blocks are nothing to sneeze at when properly done. This beast runs a couple of five-second passes in this video, so it's the quickest Fox-body Mustang you'll see today.
I would be cool to see it go against some proper competition though.
Based on its front end, this dragster is based on a late third-generation model. The bigger headlamps were introduced for the 1987, when Ford rolled out the mid-cycle facelift for the Fox-body. It was a cool era that saw the performance-oriented Mustang return with turbocharged four-cylinder and naturally aspirated V8 engines. Known as the Mustang 5.0, the latter quickly became popular with the aftermarket performance industry.
The SVT Cobra was by far the most appealing version of the Fox-body Mustang. Introduced in 1993, the generation's final year on the market, it also featured a small-block V8. It was immediately followed by the extremely limited Cobra R.
Well, I guess that's enough Fox-body history for today. Now hit the play button below to see "White Boy Rick" flex some muscle. Make sure you crank up the volume too.
There's not a lot of info to run by, but it seems this 'Stang packs a nitrous-fed small-block V8 under that bulged hood. I've always been a big-block fan, but "White Boy Rick" is proof that small-blocks are nothing to sneeze at when properly done. This beast runs a couple of five-second passes in this video, so it's the quickest Fox-body Mustang you'll see today.
I would be cool to see it go against some proper competition though.
Based on its front end, this dragster is based on a late third-generation model. The bigger headlamps were introduced for the 1987, when Ford rolled out the mid-cycle facelift for the Fox-body. It was a cool era that saw the performance-oriented Mustang return with turbocharged four-cylinder and naturally aspirated V8 engines. Known as the Mustang 5.0, the latter quickly became popular with the aftermarket performance industry.
The SVT Cobra was by far the most appealing version of the Fox-body Mustang. Introduced in 1993, the generation's final year on the market, it also featured a small-block V8. It was immediately followed by the extremely limited Cobra R.
Well, I guess that's enough Fox-body history for today. Now hit the play button below to see "White Boy Rick" flex some muscle. Make sure you crank up the volume too.