Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Drag Races Dodge Durango Hellcat, Traction Not Found

Until recently, a drag race between a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and a machine sporting the Hellcat badge was... limited to the Charger and the Challenger. However, now that Dodge has also thrown the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI under the Durango's hood, we can enjoy a velocity battle between the seven-seater and the most powerful production Mustang in the nameplate's nearly six-decade history. 7 photos



On paper, the pony has nothing to worry about. That's because its supercharged 5.2-liter V8, which churns out 760 hp (770 PS), can push the coupe past the quarter-mile mark in 10.7 seconds. Of course, the dual-clutch tranny, which is a first for the muscle car segment, also plays an important part here.



As for the high-rider, the Durango SRT Hellcat's V8 delivers 710 horsepower (720 PS) using an eight-speed automatic, but it does so using all four wheels. Its factory 1,320-ft number? That would be 11.5 seconds, a number that will bring joy to more drivers than expected, since Dodge recently



Tipping the scales at around 4,200 lbs (1900+ kg), the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is no featherweight, but we have to keep in mind that the Dodge is some 1,500 lbs (680 kg) meatier.



Then again, those numbers were recorded in ideal conditions, and while this drag race takes place on a drag strip, you can overlook this aspect. You see, Hennessey Performance, which sits behind the adventure, ran the machines on a non-prepped surface—the Texan specialist used the strip in its back yard the other way around, so it would simulate real-world conditions.



Ford Performance engineers might've made efforts to ensure the



And while we can't be sure about the drivers' reaction times, we can assure you that the drag race has a definitive conclusion.



