ProCharged 2016 Mustang GT Races Tuned Corvette C6, Loser Gets Owned

What we have here is an exciting straight-line duel, at least on paper. First of all, we’re dealing with two very different cars in the sixth-gen Mustang GT and the sixth-gen Corvette. Both have their pros and cons, and before watching the clip, we actually weren’t sure who might win.
According to the uploader, this is a 2016 Mustang GT, which means it’s powered by a Gen 2 Coyote V8 unit, producing 435 hp (441 PS) and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque when stock. In this case, though, the Ford also comes with a supercharger courtesy of ProCharger, resulting in a total output of 560-wheel horsepower, or about 650 hp at the crank.
All that grunt, by the way, is going to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox (should be the Getrag MT85), which is good, seeing as this Corvette also comes with a six-speed manual of its own.
Yes, it would take a pretty quick C6 Vette to keep up with a 560-whp Mustang. Thankfully, this one is also tuned (GPI cam/supporting mods), and it already weighs less than the Ford, which we figured could offset any horsepower disadvantage. The Corvette is said only to produce 489-wheel horsepower, meaning roughly 570 horsepower at the crank.
We’ll just come out and say it: that weight difference didn’t do much of anything. The Corvette gets nearly obliterated by the Mustang not just once but twice. It’s a good thing it was so dark outside, which may have helped mask the Corvette driver’s shame.
All jokes aside, that Corvette probably weighs around 3,400 lbs (1,540 kg), if not less. The Mustang, meanwhile, is at least 250 lbs (114 kg) heavier, although these are just estimates based on factory specs.
Ultimately, this was a much-needed win for ProCharged Mustangs everywhere, especially after seeing a different 2016 ProCharged Mustang GT take a really hard loss just last week.
All that grunt, by the way, is going to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox (should be the Getrag MT85), which is good, seeing as this Corvette also comes with a six-speed manual of its own.
Yes, it would take a pretty quick C6 Vette to keep up with a 560-whp Mustang. Thankfully, this one is also tuned (GPI cam/supporting mods), and it already weighs less than the Ford, which we figured could offset any horsepower disadvantage. The Corvette is said only to produce 489-wheel horsepower, meaning roughly 570 horsepower at the crank.
We’ll just come out and say it: that weight difference didn’t do much of anything. The Corvette gets nearly obliterated by the Mustang not just once but twice. It’s a good thing it was so dark outside, which may have helped mask the Corvette driver’s shame.
All jokes aside, that Corvette probably weighs around 3,400 lbs (1,540 kg), if not less. The Mustang, meanwhile, is at least 250 lbs (114 kg) heavier, although these are just estimates based on factory specs.
Ultimately, this was a much-needed win for ProCharged Mustangs everywhere, especially after seeing a different 2016 ProCharged Mustang GT take a really hard loss just last week.