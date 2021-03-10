Tuned 5th-Gen Camaro ZL1 Takes Frustrations Out on C7 Corvette Z06 in a Big Way

If you’re going to challenge a C7 Corvette Z06 to a straight-line pull, you better hope that whatever car you’re in packs considerably more juice than the latter’s 650 hp. We reckon that had to be true for this fifth-generation Camaro ZL1, which otherwise would get demolished by the Vette.
Unveiled a full decade ago at the 2011 Chicago Auto Show, the fifth-gen Camaro ZL1 stood proudly as the SS variant’s big brother, utilizing a 6.2-liter LSA V8 engine with a stock 1.9-liter supercharger delivering 7 psi of boost.
The output was rated at 580 hp (588 PS) and 556 lb-ft (754 Nm) of torque, channeled through either a six-speed TR-6060 manual or a 6L90 automatic with just as many gears.
By early 2010s standards, the ZL1 was a true supercar killer. It could hit 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.1 seconds before maxing out at 184 mph (296 kph). However, the car in the clip boasts a big cam E85 setup, so it’s definitely quicker than stock and probably more powerful than the C7 Z06.
Speaking of the latter, it features a cold air intake mod, resulting in a little bit of extra horsepower—nothing to write home about though.
A stock Z06 uses a 6.2-liter LT4 V8 unit with a 1.7-liter Eaton R1740 TVS supercharger. It can put down 650 hp (659 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque without breaking a sweat. This one here should have an eight-speed Hydramatic 8L90 automatic gearbox, otherwise, the uploader would have mentioned the Tremec seven-speed manual.
As for 0-60 times, a stock Z06 will obliterate a stock fifth-gen ZL1 any day of the week—it wouldn’t even be close. Heck, not even the newer sixth-gen ZL1 would pose much of a threat.
The two American icons race each other multiple times from a roll, and while the first race didn’t really go as planned for the Camaro, the latter eventually showcased what it can do.
