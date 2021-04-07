Tuned Corvette Z06 Beats Up Nissan GT-R FBO Like It’s a Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel

There was a time when the Nissan GT-R was king of the drag racing scene among stock production vehicles. By king, we mean that it was up there with the very best supercars in the world in terms of acceleration, and kicking its behind was extremely difficult, especially from a dig.
A rolling race, however, exposes some of the GT-R's weaknesses, such as a not very generous amount of torque—at least when compared to something with a much bigger engine, plus a supercharger. Fitting that description is the Corvette, of course, and the C7 Z06 is still among the fastest iterations of this American icon.
There’s also an issue of weight, which doesn’t get talked about much as far as the Nissan GT-R is concerned. A Corvette Z06 is lighter by about 310 lbs (142 kg), which is roughly the equivalent of two extra passengers on board (two slim ones, but you get the picture).
Now, neither of the cars you’re about to see race here is stock. But before we get to that, we should also point out that this appears to be an older GT-R model, seeing as how it doesn’t have Nissan’s V-Motion grille design. Based on the model year, its power output could be rated anywhere from 479 hp to 542 hp. Anything more than that, and we’re already dealing with the facelifted GT-R, which again, this isn’t.
The Corvette Z06 is a much tougher cookie on paper. Its 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 engine produces 650 hp (659 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque right off the bat. Add bolt-on mods such as this car’s American Racing headers, cold air intake, and 93 octane tune, and that power rating doesn’t go anywhere but up.
As for the Nissan, it’s got a full bolt-on setup but we don’t know anything about how much grunt it puts down. What we do know is that it got absolutely demolished by the Corvette, which should put a smile on your face if you’re feeling patriotic.
