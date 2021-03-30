Tuned Camaro ZL1 and Corvette Z06 Combine for 1,400 HP as Clear Winner Emerges

Even though they don’t look alike, the sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and the seventh-generation Corvette Z06 are like two peas in a pod. They are both powered by the very same 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 unit, with a stock output of 650 hp (659 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque.

6 photos