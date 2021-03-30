Tuned Camaro ZL1 and Corvette Z06 Combine for 1,400 HP as Clear Winner Emerges

Even though they don’t look alike, the sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and the seventh-generation Corvette Z06 are like two peas in a pod. They are both powered by the very same 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 unit, with a stock output of 650 hp (659 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque.
Both channel that power to their rear wheels exclusively, with a choice of either a manual or an automatic transmission. With these particular cars, the Camaro’s auto box is the newer 10-speed 10L90 unit developed in collaboration with Ford, while the Corvette uses its trusted 8-speed Hydramatic 8L90 gearbox with paddle shifters.
The uploader claims that neither car is stock, with bolt-on modifications resulting in around 600-wheel horsepower on either side. That’s not a tremendous upgrade, but it should give them a little over 700 hp at the crank.
On paper, the Z06 is quicker straight from the factory. Chevrolet says that you’ll be doing 60 mph (96 kph) in just 2.95 seconds with the aid of the previously mentioned 8-speed auto, while the Camaro ZL1 requires 3.5 seconds to hit that mark. If you wonder why there’s such a substantial difference in acceleration time, well, it could have something to do with their weight.
The Camaro ZL1 tips the scales at 3,820 lbs (1,732 kg), whereas the Corvette Z06 only logs around 3,524 lbs (1,598 kg). The latter also happens to be a little more aerodynamic, which has always been the case; it’s the Corvette that Chevy sends out hunting for exotics when it comes to making these types of comparisons, while the Camaro’s sole purpose is to give the Ford Mustang headaches.
Then again, if you like dangerous cars, then you’ll "love" the ZL1’s recent status as it recently got banned in California and Washington D.C. due to its brake pads containing toxic materials. So, in a sense, the ZL1 is a little bit like smoking a cigarette. It’s bad for you, but some people still enjoy it.
Too bad it couldn't stop itself from getting smoked by this Corvette though.
