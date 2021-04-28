Gutted Chevrolet Camaro SS Races Modded Ford Mustang GT, Gets Sent to Hell

If we compare the current-generation Chevrolet Camaro SS and Ford Mustang GT, we'll notice that the first is slightly lighter than the second. Nevertheless, in his quest to score one for the Chevy team, the driver of the Camaro we have here put his machine on a diet before doing battle with a 'Stang.
The Golden Bowtie model in question left the factory in eight-speed automatic form. And while the said tranny is a better choice than the six-speed manual for racing, the ten-speed auto packed by its opponent, a 2019 Mustang GT, is still superior.
Now, YouTuber Can I Be Frank, who brought these shenanigans to us, delivers a brief description of the muscle cars before the race. And it looks like the Chevy packs a more serious aftermarket treatment compared to the Ford.
To be more specific, the 6.2-liter LT1 under the hood of the first, which produces 455 hp and 455 lb-ft (617 Nm) in standard trim, has received full bolt-on goodies, with the icing on the velocity cake being an E85 setup.
When it comes to the 5.0-liter Gen III Coyote animating the Blue Oval machine, a V8 whose factory numbers sits at 460 hp and 420 lb-ft (569 Nm), the V8 has received custom headers, as well as E85 hardware.
The said weight reduction? We're talking about street cars here, and these are not extreme builds, which means the diet is limited to removing some of the interior bits; although the said vlogger attempted to showcase this in the video below, we can't be sure about the exact details.
With the two slabs of America getting together on the street, they went for the usual rolling start runs—please don't allow such adventures to serve as an example, and head over to the drag strip when you feel like racing.
While we've already established that the enthusiast behind the wheel of the Camaro SS made serious efforts to boost the vehicle's performance, it looks like the treatment wasn't solid enough to give this Mustang a headache.
