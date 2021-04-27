Ford Fairmont Sedan Is an Unlikely Dragster, Runs 5-Second 1/8-Mile

More on this:

1 Fox-Body Ford Mustang Looks Like a Beater, Destroys All Competition at the Strip

2 Procharger Chevy Nova Flexes Big Muscle at the Track, Gets Gapped by Mustang

3 Blown Rat Rod Looks Mean at the Drag Strip, Takes on the Big Boys

4 2,000-Horsepower Toyota Supra Runs 6-Second Quarter-Mile, Hits 209 MPH

5 2003 Ford Mustang With Turbo Coyote V8 Smokes All Competition at the Drag Strip