Procharger Chevy Nova Flexes Big Muscle at the Track, Gets Gapped by Mustang

Third-generation Chevy Novas have a big reputation within the muscle car crowd, and they're a common sight at the drag strip nowadays. Second-gen models aren't all that popular, but some racers prefer them for their slightly more compact size and lighter curb weight. We've seen a clean-looking 1965 model hit the drag strip with a turbo V8 earlier this month, so now it's time to check out a procharged coupe doing no-prep runs.
This mean-looking, dark cherry Nova boasts a unique front end thanks to a closed-off grille and big intake mounted in the center of the bumper. It just looks like it's about to suck anything in its path. Fielded in the small-tire class, this Nova sounds and looks like a solid contender, flexing a big V8 and burning rubber like there's no tomorrow.
It's definitely one of the coolest second-gen Nova dragsters I've seen in a while, but it doesn't live up to the hype. Sadly, it seems the driver is having some issues during the test run, and the race against a nitrous-fed fourth-gen Ford Mustang doesn't go well either.
The flame-spitting Nova has some issues laying all that oomph to the ground. Despite a solid start, it loses traction halfway through the run and loses any chance of winning the race. It would have been difficult anyway, as the Mustang runs a perfect sprint. Not only it seems to have more power traveling to the rear wheels, but the 'Stang also benefits from a better setup. There's no contest.
Hopefully, we'll stumble across more footage with the Chevy Nova soon. This is one mean-looking Chevy II, and I'd love to see it win a few races.
Meanwhile, the footage ends with a cool Mustang vs. Mustang race. The same nitrous-fed Ford that smoked the Nova goes against Apollo, a turbocharged Mustang with an exposed powerplant. Now it's time for the red Ford to have traction issues and almost lose it toward the finish. But the driver manages to keep the rear end in check, and he eventually wins the race against Apollo.
I'm still thinking about the Chevy Nova, though...
It's definitely one of the coolest second-gen Nova dragsters I've seen in a while, but it doesn't live up to the hype. Sadly, it seems the driver is having some issues during the test run, and the race against a nitrous-fed fourth-gen Ford Mustang doesn't go well either.
The flame-spitting Nova has some issues laying all that oomph to the ground. Despite a solid start, it loses traction halfway through the run and loses any chance of winning the race. It would have been difficult anyway, as the Mustang runs a perfect sprint. Not only it seems to have more power traveling to the rear wheels, but the 'Stang also benefits from a better setup. There's no contest.
Hopefully, we'll stumble across more footage with the Chevy Nova soon. This is one mean-looking Chevy II, and I'd love to see it win a few races.
Meanwhile, the footage ends with a cool Mustang vs. Mustang race. The same nitrous-fed Ford that smoked the Nova goes against Apollo, a turbocharged Mustang with an exposed powerplant. Now it's time for the red Ford to have traction issues and almost lose it toward the finish. But the driver manages to keep the rear end in check, and he eventually wins the race against Apollo.
I'm still thinking about the Chevy Nova, though...