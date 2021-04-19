1972 Chevrolet Nova SS Survivor With Matching 350 CID V8 Shows Only 69,716 Miles

If Man Is to Colonize Mars, NASA Needs Guidelines on Burial Rituals

While automobiles get more digitalized with 4G LTE this and V2X that, where do car lovers find a little satisfaction? That would be classics, and it doesn’t get more classic than a Chevy Nova with the Super Sport package. 45 photos



From 350 cubic inches or 5.7 liters, the Nova SS for the 1972 model year produced in the ballpark of 200 horsepower. Chevrolet used to call this engine the L48 in the ordering system, and the small-block V8 lump in this car is a number-matching mill according to



Advertised on eBay as a barn find although there’s no photographic evidence to confirm it, the



Built at the Ypsilanti plant in Michigan, 1X27K2W177842 is finished in Sequoia green over a black interior. The door guards, sportier suspension, rear window defroster, power steering, heavy-duty battery, bumper guards, and missing Rally wheels also need to be mentioned. The latter have been removed in favor of Rocket Racing alloy wheels and BFGoodrich Radial T/A rubber boots that measure 205 by 70 by 14 inches.



One of 12,309 coupes optioned with Super Sport equipment in 1972, this car has had rust repair on the driver door corners, behind the rear wheels in the quarter panels, and below the rear passenger taillight between the bumper and body. Upgraded with tubular control arms and a Holley Street Dominator intake manifold, this fellow currently shows 69,716 miles (112,197 kilometers) on the original powerplant. The seller isn’t sure about the originality of the Hydra-Matic transmission and rear end, but he does mention the Nova “runs amazing, always starts right up, and drives great.”



With six days to go, the eBay auction's reserve hasn't been met although the highest bid stands at $11,211 after no fewer than 11 expressions of interest. Chassis 1X27K2W177842 was originally sold to Edward N. Forystek in November 1971 by Roger Penske Chevrolet of Southfield, Michigan for almost $3,825. In other words, the first owner paid just over $25,000 adjusted for inflation for a sports coupe with a small-block motor.

