1968 Chevy Corvette Has Original Tri-Power, Needs TLC After 40 Years of Idling

Back when Chevrolet was introducing Corvette’s third generation, “America’s sports car” wasn’t limited to just one engine version, unlike what happens today with the Stingray (at least for the C8's first two model years). So, options were plentiful, and choices were basically timeless. 13 photos



Instead, one can opt for something else that’s just as 427ci-equipped as the L88 without the latter's (financial) implications. And, although many lovingly restored examples can be had with a thorough search across the vast expanses of the internet, at times, there’s nothing like a project car just waiting to be tamed and nurtured back to a meaningful automotive life.



Let's take eBay user brijomicha, for example, a



It easily qualifies into the barn find category by the looks of the pictures in the gallery. As such, we advise pondering on its positive and negative aspects before placing a bid. For example, the description notes the car has been sitting idle in a garage for the past four decades with the motor oiled up, but it doesn’t exactly say when the greasing took place.



Additionally, the tranny is said to be able to shift, but nothing else is said about its overall state. More so, there’s an interior dash that’s “perfect,” but we really doubt the new owner won’t need to spend countless hours



All in all, it's still a very interesting auction, as evidenced by the 453 watchers and the 33 bids placed so far. With about a day and a half left on the clock, the highest quotation is already at $20k, so this probably won't end very cheap, though it's probably well worth it.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.