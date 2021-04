An Alternative Advanced Scenario For Contemporary SUVs: 2021 Chevrolet Blazer

SUV

Think about this generation of the Blazer in the visual context of some movies like “Judge Dredd," “Total Recall” or “Blade Runner.” Why not “Blade Runner 2049," after all? Would they dare to keep it as it is today till that year? Rhetorical question, of course.The name “Blazer” has been known for decades in the Chevrolet range. The cars it describes changed a lot in time and this may have disoriented the potential clientele of the current generation. More confusion might have been generated by the name “Trailblazer,” introduced originally as a trim package on the S-10 Blazer until 2002 and subsequently used for some different models. Also, until 2012, the Chevrolet Blazer sticked to the concept of a rather massive 4x4 vehicle with strong professional or rural appeal.Then, things started to change rapidly, and the Chevy Blazer has moved toward the idea of a modern family. Well, it seems the latest generation of the model has managed to be even faster than the general evolution of the market in this regard. And here intervenes the risk of a misunderstanding: the actual Chevrolet Blazer is not kind of a futuristic-fancy SUV, but a fairly practical and quite powerful family vehicle. Yet, with a spectacular exterior design, as you may have noticed.The interior illustrates a more conventional design approach than the exterior. This will make it easier to get used with everything on board. Although the design of the dashboard is simple, there are no typically rectangular contours there. This brings a kind of dynamic-creative suggestion and makes the environment somehow interesting. Unless a pretentious trim comes into discussion, the materials are of a rather common quality. A visible touch of advanced tech: the middle part of the instruments cluster consists of a digital display, usually showing the speedometer.The cabin is roomy and more spacious than the sporty exterior appearance suggests. On the other hand, it is easy to see the designers did not insist about a maximum exploitation of the available space, but on creating a special techno atmosphere, as the center console is massive, including the part between the seats. Valuable practical detail: the backrest of the bench is asymmetrically divided and, after folding it down, a completely flat surface emerges.Beside their remarkable stylistic effect, the big wheels, the relatively long wheelbase and the short overhangs have a certain impact on the interior’s configuration: while the passenger’s zone is long and large enough, the width of the trunk seems to have been partially sacrificed. This doesn’t mean its volume was noticeably affected: thanks to the tall windows line, the height of the trunk favors a big volume: 30.5 cu. ft. (864 liters) are available behind the rear bench and folding down the backrest will enlarge it up to 64.2 cu. ft. (1818 liters).A complete concept, without ambiguity: the dynamic design of the Chevy Blazer has a proper reflection under the hood. The top engine is a 3.6-liter V6 DOHC good for 308 hp at 6700 rpm! As this is an aspirated engine equipped with variable valve timing, it provides a spontaneous response sustained by a robust, yet not violent, torque characteristic with a peak of 270 lb.-ft (368 Nm) at 5000 rpm. This being noted, the idea behind the RS trim level becomes naturally understandable.Otherwise, the simpler truth of the 4-cylinder engine version would be more convenient if the buyer intents to use his Blazer as a family car, not as a semi-heavy interceptor. This Ecotec 2,5 litersis also aspirated, equipped with four valves per cylinder, continuously variable valve timing, high-pressure direct injection and electronic throttle control, being able to develop 193 hp at 6300 rpm. There is enough torque for having pleasant drives every day (188 lb.-ft or 255 Nm at 4400 rpm) and the transmission of the Blazer 2.5 has a final drive ratio of 3.80, making a better use of the available torque resources for traction than the 3.49 ratio employed in the 3.6.There is also a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine for those who appreciate the so-called downsizing trend. The figure concerning the maximum power is 227 hp, but the really interesting fact about this engine is its torque characteristic. We are talking about 158 lb.-ft (350 Nm) all along the 1500-4000 revolutions interval. Because this turbo 4-cylinder is close to the V6 regarding the top value of the torque, its final drive ratio is identical.Of course, the traction force is not delivered as smoothly and progressively as in the case of two the aspirated engines. All these engine versions are mated with 9-speed automatic transmissions. The optional all-wheel-drive system, automatically operated via a twin-clutch system, is optional.cars have Traction Select, allowing the system to be completely disconnected from the rear axle, meaning drivers can opt to have their vehicle operate inwhen AWD traction is not necessary. The standard configuration of the Blazer’s transmission is front-wheel-drive. As expected when the transmission comes with this kind of feature, the engine is transverse mounted – good for inhibiting any manifestations of understeer.Not all of the six trim levels come together with each engine version. They call them L, 1LT, 2LT, 3LT, RS, and Premier. Usually, the RS and the Premier trims come together with the V6 engine and the AWD transmission is available starting with the 2LT trim level. The base price for a Chevy Blazer 2.5 L is $28,800 and it includes the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system, with an 8 inch touchscreen display with six speakers.Truly interesting offer: the Blazer 2.0 Turbo 2LT (230 hp), starting at $ 34,595 and with AWD as an option for $2,000 – this Blazer certainly deserves its money. The Chevy Blazer 2LT might also be bought with the V6 engine starting from $35,095 without AWD. Nice, if you don’t mind about its higher fuel consumption and taxes.The RS trim is available only in conjunction with the 3.6 V6, starting from $42.295 (without AWD) or $45,195 (with AWD). However, this version is not really desirable without all-wheel-drive.Well, what about the Premier trim, available for the 2.0 and 3.6 models? Prices start at $43,895 for the 2.0 engine version without AWD. A bit of a big expensive town car. At that price level, it would probably make more sense to pay $47,245 for the 3.6 V6 Premier with all-wheel-drive.