An Alternative Advanced Scenario For Contemporary SUVs: 2021 Chevrolet Blazer

Usually, a car appears in the media because it is new or it has been recently modernized. The current generation of the Chevrolet Blazer started its career in 2019, so there is nothing especially new about it. A new engine version was added last year (2.0 turbo). Would a facelift have been necessary? Not really. In fact, that's what caught our eye concerning the Chevrolet Blazer: the car already looks like coming from the future.
Think about this generation of the Blazer in the visual context of some movies like “Judge Dredd," “Total Recall” or “Blade Runner.” Why not “Blade Runner 2049," after all? Would they dare to keep it as it is today till that year? Rhetorical question, of course.Approach
The name “Blazer” has been known for decades in the Chevrolet range. The cars it describes changed a lot in time and this may have disoriented the potential clientele of the current generation. More confusion might have been generated by the name “Trailblazer,” introduced originally as a trim package on the S-10 Blazer until 2002 and subsequently used for some different models. Also, until 2012, the Chevrolet Blazer sticked to the concept of a rather massive 4x4 vehicle with strong professional or rural appeal.
Then, things started to change rapidly, and the Chevy Blazer has moved toward the idea of a modern family SUV. Well, it seems the latest generation of the model has managed to be even faster than the general evolution of the market in this regard. And here intervenes the risk of a misunderstanding: the actual Chevrolet Blazer is not kind of a futuristic-fancy SUV, but a fairly practical and quite powerful family vehicle. Yet, with a spectacular exterior design, as you may have noticed.Ambiance
The interior illustrates a more conventional design approach than the exterior. This will make it easier to get used with everything on board. Although the design of the dashboard is simple, there are no typically rectangular contours there. This brings a kind of dynamic-creative suggestion and makes the environment somehow interesting. Unless a pretentious trim comes into discussion, the materials are of a rather common quality. A visible touch of advanced tech: the middle part of the instruments cluster consists of a digital display, usually showing the speedometer.
Beside their remarkable stylistic effect, the big wheels, the relatively long wheelbase and the short overhangs have a certain impact on the interior’s configuration: while the passenger’s zone is long and large enough, the width of the trunk seems to have been partially sacrificed. This doesn’t mean its volume was noticeably affected: thanks to the tall windows line, the height of the trunk favors a big volume: 30.5 cu. ft. (864 liters) are available behind the rear bench and folding down the backrest will enlarge it up to 64.2 cu. ft. (1818 liters).Thrust
A complete concept, without ambiguity: the dynamic design of the Chevy Blazer has a proper reflection under the hood. The top engine is a 3.6-liter V6 DOHC good for 308 hp at 6700 rpm! As this is an aspirated engine equipped with variable valve timing, it provides a spontaneous response sustained by a robust, yet not violent, torque characteristic with a peak of 270 lb.-ft (368 Nm) at 5000 rpm. This being noted, the idea behind the RS trim level becomes naturally understandable.
Otherwise, the simpler truth of the 4-cylinder engine version would be more convenient if the buyer intents to use his Blazer as a family car, not as a semi-heavy interceptor. This Ecotec 2,5 liters DOHC is also aspirated, equipped with four valves per cylinder, continuously variable valve timing, high-pressure direct injection and electronic throttle control, being able to develop 193 hp at 6300 rpm. There is enough torque for having pleasant drives every day (188 lb.-ft or 255 Nm at 4400 rpm) and the transmission of the Blazer 2.5 has a final drive ratio of 3.80, making a better use of the available torque resources for traction than the 3.49 ratio employed in the 3.6.
Of course, the traction force is not delivered as smoothly and progressively as in the case of two the aspirated engines. All these engine versions are mated with 9-speed automatic transmissions. The optional all-wheel-drive system, automatically operated via a twin-clutch system, is optional. AWD cars have Traction Select, allowing the system to be completely disconnected from the rear axle, meaning drivers can opt to have their vehicle operate in FWD when AWD traction is not necessary. The standard configuration of the Blazer’s transmission is front-wheel-drive. As expected when the transmission comes with this kind of feature, the engine is transverse mounted – good for inhibiting any manifestations of understeer.What to open the wallet for?
Not all of the six trim levels come together with each engine version. They call them L, 1LT, 2LT, 3LT, RS, and Premier. Usually, the RS and the Premier trims come together with the V6 engine and the AWD transmission is available starting with the 2LT trim level. The base price for a Chevy Blazer 2.5 L is $28,800 and it includes the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system, with an 8 inch touchscreen display with six speakers.
The RS trim is available only in conjunction with the 3.6 V6, starting from $42.295 (without AWD) or $45,195 (with AWD). However, this version is not really desirable without all-wheel-drive.
Well, what about the Premier trim, available for the 2.0 and 3.6 models? Prices start at $43,895 for the 2.0 engine version without AWD. A bit of a big expensive town car. At that price level, it would probably make more sense to pay $47,245 for the 3.6 V6 Premier with all-wheel-drive.
