20-PSI 1972 Chevy Nova SS Pulls 7s Double-Turbo Duty at the Strip to Smoke Rival

Best known for the World Power Wheel Standing Championships, the Byron Dragway in Byron, Illinois (just 84 miles away from Chicago) is also loved for its very wide and permissive track. It’s great for inexperienced newcomers and it makes the perfect location to put the skilled at work and their rides into the proper limelight.
As such, we have seen a whole lot of wonderous cars at this drag strip, most of them courtesy of the Race Your Ride YouTube channel. And when we say many, we literally mean that; from beat-down Tri-Five Chevys pulling the 406ci (6.65L) small-block surprise on the rivals to the craziness of blown HEMI 4.4-second runs from the 1970s Superbird.
In case you haven’t noticed, we’re focusing here on the vintage lot. Still, Byron doesn't exactly shy away from giving us great footage with modern muscle, simply because today’s video from Race Your Ride focuses on another stunning example from yesteryear.
It’s a 1972 Chevrolet Nova SS that’s redder than bloodshot eyes after a night of intensive tinkering underneath the hood of a quarter-mile glory seeker. We can imagine the owner pulled quite a few of those (or perhaps the build crew) to get this sweet third-generation Super Sport up and running, and we’re pretty glad they did.
This pro street, according to the description, runs even better than it looks thanks to its aluminum-block 540ci swap that also features an Edelbrock Pro-Flo XT manifold, the Holley EFI, an E85 fuel conversion and, above all else, a pair of hulking Borg Warner turbochargers to make everything tick at 20 PSI.
It’s no wonder the driver loves to showcase the assets with huge smoke shows ahead of the quarter-mile runs. At first, we see a solo outing (0:40 mark, it’s one of those very short and great videos), putting the Nova SS into the 8.02-second (177.5 mph/285.6 kph) perspective.
Then, when there’s actual competition, things get a lot more heated, and the red monster dips into the sevens with a great run (from 1:10) that sees the Chevy hit an ET of 7.88 seconds. Neat and clean, just how we like it.
