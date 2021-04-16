ICT Billet's LS-Swapped Chevy Truck Smokes Turbo and Nitrous Mustangs All Night

ICT Billet LLC is well known for its Chevrolet LS swap parts that are mostly dedicated to Chevys. Not exclusively, though, because we’ve also seen them perform the surgical procedure on things like the 2012-2020 Subaru BRZ, among other cars. Naturally, their drag racing showcase does involve a General Motors vehicle, though.
The company prepared last year something it likes to call the “ICT Billet LSSS.” It’s a Chevy truck that clearly tells everyone it means business with its fat Hoosiers Racing tires and big turbo setup that needs so much air the engine hood has become redundant.
Now the LSSS has really come into its own this past weekend with a wildly entertaining evolution at “The Park After Dark 3” tournament. It went on to reach the final in the Small Tire class against a Camaro, but that run isn’t actually as fun to watch as some of the previous ones because the latter hooked too hard and actually sheared its rear axle early on.
Naturally, we have the footage embedded below, alongside another video from the National No Prep Racing Association channel on YouTube. In that one, it’s all about the turbo and nitrous Ford Mustangs that get eaten on a silver platter all night long.
The first run against the Blue Oval lot takes place from the 3:30 mark after initially checking out the crowd-pleasing smoke show (from the 1:25 mark if you’re into burning rubber), and it’s the closest race of them all according to the on-screen description.
We have to trust the latter for the next runs as well (coming from the 5:40 and 8:50 marks, respectively) because this event didn’t feature the usual ET and trap speed electronic billboards. Of course, sometimes one doesn’t even need the description to confirm the result because of the sizeable gap presenting itself from the very first moments...
Anyways, the ICT Billet LSSS Chevy truck is clearly a handful as the first two races show clear signs of rear axle dancing. But, as it turns out, helming the monster is Cody Hoffman, a driver better known for his evolutions against another turbo Ford Mustang that’s affectionately called “The Entertainer.”
