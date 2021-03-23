Grandpa's “Bad Apple” Show-Quality 1948 Ford F1 Truck Blows Rivals at the Track

5 Tuned Ford Focus Uses Precision NX2 Turbo to Stun Both Truck and Rival Hatch

Some custom rides go overboard with the imagination and amaze the automotive show audience. Others prefer to stun their opponents with track and street qualities. And quite a few go for the custom attire just for the thrills and fun of it . But how about a crazy truck that has everything neatly balanced out? 30 photos



That is all in the name of making as few compromises as possible. But every now and then comes a ride that will blow all the logic out of the water in an instant. The latest custom truck showcased by the Race Your Ride YouTube channel is that vehicle. Just take a look at the beautifully modified exterior lines of this 1948 Ford F-1, and dare say it isn’t worthy of any enthusiast automotive gathering.



Better yet, the red paint makes the right contrast against the stroked 377ci (6.2L) SBC Dart Machinery block that casually



It also hits all the right custom notes with the four-inch chop and 1956 rear fenders, while the interior is all about racing. It naturally comes complete with bucket seats and the right instrumentation for the job because this street-legal truck has clearly been designed with competition in mind.



Case in point, the “Bad Apple” is driven by the owner against a couple of rivals (a blown 1970 Plymouth Duster among them), and quickly shows it can run the quarter-mile around the 10.5-second mark all day long.



By the way, in case you're wondering about the nickname, it seems the '48 Ford F-1 got it from the owner's grandson, who commented on the catchy paint job by likening the red attire to an apple... Can anyone argue with kid logic?



