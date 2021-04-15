2016 BMW 650i Gran Coupe Has the “Basic Essentials” to Challenge the Hellcat

Over the years, we have seen quite a few examples of German (especially of the Bavarian kind) attitude in the “America vs. Import” drag racing wars. Some fights were won, others were lost, but in all sense, it’s the quarter-mile show that essentially came out on top each and every time.
The Drag Racing and Car Stuff YouTube channel has brought us many such skirmishes during recent times, with many racers attempting to hide their shame or glory under cover of darkness (hence the usually not-so-great resolution of the footage embedded below).
But that hasn’t stopped us from cheering for the stick shift S197 Roush Ford Mustang gunning for photo finishes against a VW Golf or Mercedes-AMG E 63, watching a very white G 63 get smoked by a Yamaha FZ-09, or applauding the hulking three-row Durango SRT Hellcat as it boogied into submission a Mustang and BMW X5.
And those are just a few very recent examples. Now here’s the exotic BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe also looking for timeless quarter-mile glory. It’s a 2016 650i that would usually look way better on a road trip than on sticky tarmac, but the owner did have a trump card for the depicted encounters in the form of a few “basic essentials.”
Some of the upgrades come from ARM Motorsports, but the Bavarian also sports a Stage 2 ECU and Stage 3 transmission tune, among other mods. So, it came almost prepared for the first encounter of the night with a very nice sky-blue Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.
We’re not going to spoil the fun of checking out the exact ETs and trap speeds for the duo, but we can’t help but spill the beans on the fact that America easily takes the first round for itself. Fortunately for the BMW glory seeker, it seems the training with a MINI Cooper and the mighty Nissan GT-R paid off, and the Hellcat was called out for a classic best out of three.
Interestingly, this time around, those betting on the Hellcat would have to rethink their strategy for the next encounter.
