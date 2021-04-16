1972 Nova SS Has Original Paint for Sleeper Vibes, Trumps Yenkos With 454ci BBC

Although some will only remember the Chevrolet Nova because of the Spanish-language related “no va” (translated to “doesn’t go”) jokes, the classic reality is a bit different. Especially when taking into consideration the third-generation love affair with the SS (Super Sport) designation.
Even though a 1968-1972 model year Chevy Nova SS was one of the smallest muscle cars ever created by a Detroit automaker, seeing the SS badge up front commands the respect of knowledgeable automotive aficionados to this day. It also brings impromptu dares for street racing, according to legends, but we’re not exactly looking to promote such unsafe shenanigans.
Instead, we believe that it’s always best to have the wagers unfold in the right environment, such as the Byron Dragway in Byron, Illinois. That is exactly where the owner of the Race Your Ride YouTube channel found Dan Crampton’s lovely 1972 Chevrolet Nova SS. The classic still sports its original paint and comes with lots of marvelously vintage details such as the COPO dogdish hubcaps.
Apparently, Dan, who is the owner of a “Hot Rod Heaven Garage,” opted for the unassuming stock SS looks in order to hide the powertrain surprises he prepared for anyone foolish enough to believe it’s got the Nova easily covered. Actually, it's not the case because even a 427ci (7.0-liter) Yenko Nova would fear this.
That’s because under the hood sits a hydraulic cam 454ci (7.4-liter) Big Block pump gas monster allegedly tuned by none other than “Mr. Horsepower” Steve Quickel and rooting all the oomph through a four-speed Super T10 to the positraction Dana 4.56 rear end. Nothing is overly savage on this ride—even the full 3-inch (7.62-cm) exhaust is decidedly quiet for the level of horsepower.
Instead, the BBC Nova SS looks tame and unleashes its might (including huge burnouts and some wheel-yanking) only when needed, as showcased by a couple of quarter-mile runs. They’re both in the 12-second ballpark, but unfortunately, we’re unable to compare the results with the rivals because on this occasion, we’re not shown their ETs and trap speeds as well (there’s a hint of 11.83s for the other car during the second run at the 1:24 mark, though).
