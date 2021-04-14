1966 Chevy Corvette Stored Since 1975 Was Nurtured Back to 427ci Rally Red Glory

2021 Polaris Sportsman 450 Will Thrive in Any Working Conditions

Naturally, while the auction still has a good four days to go before calling the winner, after 42 bids (at the time of writing), One could make fun that people still live in the past century when short text messaging through the mobile phone networks was all the rage and hint that someone actually shouts all the time by going all caps. But we’re not going there out of sheer respect for the countless hours that must have gone into nurturing this 1966 C2 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible back to its original shine.What we’re dealing with here is a 1966 Sting Ray drop-top finished in a stunning Rally Red and looking as if we’re back in time at the factory gates the same day its production wrapped. It’s an illusion triggered by the body-off restoration of this former barn find, and we love how it makes our imagination run rampant with thoughts about hitting the road with the roaring 427ci (7.0L) big-block V8 up front.According to the seller, the Chevy was kept off the road and from fulfilling its “America’s sports car” duty since at least 1975, and the gallery has evidence of the advanced state of decay it was found in. At one point, we can even see the block thrown behind the black seats and the white convertible top (now in a dark, contrasting shade) looking all torn apart.It subsequently underwent massive interventions, and the body-off restoration tried to keep everything as original as possible. The car does feature very small modern improvements, such as having a new stereo with iPod jack and better speakers (tucked inside the original housings, though). Everything else, on the other hand, was rebuilt or properly replaced with the correct parts.Naturally, while the auction still has a good four days to go before calling the winner, after 42 bids (at the time of writing), it’s already at $60k . We suspect it’s going to finish strong during the final hours.

