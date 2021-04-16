Roush Yates Ford V8-Powered NASCAR Mustang Coming Out to Play on May 5

Ford’s Mustang is one of the heavyweights of the American racing scene, be it organized on the tracks and strips or impromptu on the streets, so we’re used to seeing it going fast. But it’s not every day that we get to see a Ford-prepared racing Mustang.
On May 5, we will. That's when the Blue Oval will pull the wraps off its next contender for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series, which kicks off in February next year. We’re promised the so-called next-gen Mustang will come into the world with a new face but also a killer engine.
Ford is still very tight-lipped about the details, but we do know the new Mustang will come with a new body, whose development took Ford’s engineers “thousands of hours“ to make. It will also bring “a powerful Roush Yates Ford V8 racing engine” whose exact specs were not announced.
You can get a taste of that engine's sound in the video below, though, shot at the Martinsville Speedway, and even catch a glimpse of the car’s hood as seen from inside the cockpit. Not very revealing, both because of the angle from where it was shot, and because of the camo that spreads all over it.
But in the words of Mark Rushbrook, global director at Ford Performance Motorsports, “this is truly a game-changing redesign for the sport of NASCAR."
According to the American carmaker, the vehicle is not yet fully ready for racing, as development is still underway at the Ford racing center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The new Mustang will have some big shoes to fill. Last year, the nameplate won 18 races and landed Ford the manufacturers’ title. Since it was made the carmaker’s flagship model for the Cup Series in 2019, the Mustang scored no less than 31 wins.
