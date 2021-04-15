Trippie Redd’s Bespoke Widebody C8 Chevy Corvette Has Custom Wrap That's Fittin'

These days, just about everyone has a brand-new C8 Chevrolet Corvette on the driveway or at least dreams about parking one in the garage. That’s not a bad thing at all because the mid-engine wonder is one of the best incarnations of “America’s Sports Car” ever. But it does present a problem when the owner wants to stand out in a crowd.
With (rather) affordable pricing, great looks, a powertrain that’s been reset to new coordinates, as well as supercar levels of performance and maneuverability, the C8 Chevrolet Corvette has a lot going for it. No wonder it has attracted the love and attention of regular folk and big stars alike.
The latest example from the notorious crowd comes via Michael Lamar White IV, the American rapper, singer, and songwriter better known as Trippie Redd. He's quite the personality, but (fortunately) unlike other shallow stars, his exaggerated persona is doubled by real talent—as demonstrated by his Billboard performances.
We’re also starting to have a sweet spot for him after checking out his latest social media post, in which a C8 Chevy Corvette takes center stage. Since we’re dealing with the man also known as the “Trippie Hippie,” this isn’t a regular ‘Vette either. Instead, it will easily stand out in any crowd, thanks to its exotic custom touches.
Unfortunately, the artist hasn’t shared any details about who, when, where (and for how much) performed the head-turning work. But it clearly shows why the Corvette is affectionately called by fans a “canvas that allows owners to make it their own” and jumped from mild to ultra-wild with just a few bespoke touches.
As far as we can tell, it’s a very cool case of customization that includes a wrap (in a great shade of red, of course) combined with carbon fiber touches, a set of outlandish aftermarket wheels, as well as a few LED lights tucked in all the right places (including the engine bay). As always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but the widebody result clearly scores many points for imagination.
