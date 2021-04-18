1969 Chevrolet C10 Barn Find Shows Just the Right Amount of Patina

5 1967 Chevy Camaro RS Convertible Looks Great Due to 50 Years of Single Ownership

Produced between the 1967 and 1972 model years, the second generation of the C/K is perfect for restomodding. You will be hard-pressed to find a log-mileage survivor featuring all-original sheet metal like this particular step-side regular cab with a long bed, which was uncovered in a barn in Missouri where it sat for around two decades. 23 photos



The list of mods includes a new fuel tank, a rebuilt carburetor, and the addition of electronic ignition. Blackstar Motors then changed the steering wheel to a white steering wheel from a 1960s Chevrolet, tinted the windows, spruced up the seats and door cards in houndstooth, and cleaned the floors.



Now rolling on 20- by 8.0- and 20- by 9.5-inch American Racing VN506 Rally Wheels and Toyo Proxes ST rubber shoes, the pickup sits lower to the ground and brakes better as well thanks to power rotors up front. New plugs and wires, a new fuel filter, and hand-painted pinstriping also need to be mentioned, along with the factory odometer that shows 41,882 miles.



That’s 67,403 kilometers on a 52-year-old engine, which drives the rear wheels with the help of a three-speed manual transmission. “This C10 still has original hoses stamped with GM in white ink, and the engine starts with ease and is exceptionally quiet and smooth” according to the selling dealer.



In addition to the 307-cu.in. V8 and column-shifted transmission, the Knee Knocker under-dash air conditioning is just as original as the heater. All the lights, including the one for the license plate, still work to boot. Better still, this pickup truck is gifted with real patina instead of a patina-like paint job.



Finished in "Chevrolet Red" orange, chassis number CE149S849096 is advertised on eBay with a buy-it-now price of $25,500. At the moment of writing, the highest bid stands at $9,100 after no fewer than 10 bids.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.