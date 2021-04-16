1967 Chevy Camaro RS Convertible Looks Great Due to 50 Years of Single Ownership

Any automotive enthusiast could easily recite from the back of their mind a few car models that would make an ideal (very) longtime companion. Some owners even have the luck to serve us such a story, this time around exhibited here in the form of a stunning Marina Blue, RS-Package 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible.
We know that some classics are meant to be enjoyed as project cars. Take a barn find, haggle with the owner for the derelict four-wheeler, bring it home, then spend countless hours and dollars to get it back into shape just the way you want it. Satisfaction will match the effort.
But other times, it’s all so easy to snatch a pristine vehicle that begs to be driven on a cross-continental road trip from the very moment you get the keys. For me, this 50-years-owned 1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Convertible is that car. I love blue Chevy classics (they’re ahead of red Mustangs if you can believe that), even if they’re not of the Corvette variety.
And I can already imagine myself taking the kids and significant other for a week(s)-long vacation on just about any ocean coast. But I need to snap out of this automotive-related daydreaming because the Chevy that’s up for grabs for the highest bidder on Bring a Trailer is just about ready to find a new owner.
Before that happens, one can still place a bid for a few more hours and top the current $38,250 value. As far as the highlights are concerned—besides the fact that it’s been owned since 1971 by the same person—we can also name a few.
We already scratched the Marina Blue exterior off the list along with the RS package. Oh, but there’s more, much more. For example, the matching Bright Blue vinyl interior is contrasted by the white vinyl soft top. Then there’s the 14-inch rallye-style wheels or the hideaway headlights.
Still not convinced to call the bank? Well, there’s just one more crucial item to reflect upon. That would be the 327ci (5.35-liter) V8 tucked neatly under the hood and ready to send its 210 horsepower to the rear wheels via a two-speed Powerglide automatic gearbox. And, believe it or not, the Camaro has just 91,000 miles (146,000 kilometers) under its cogs, 80,000 miles of which were added by the longtime owner.
