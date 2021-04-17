Watch the First Retail 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Hammer for $400,000

More on this:

1 Low-Riding 1968 Chevy C10 Has Black Tuxedo, Hides LS Muscle Behind Red Bowtie

2 1967 Chevrolet Impala Parked Inside for Decades Hides Changes Under the Hood

3 1967 Chevy Camaro RS Convertible Looks Great Due to 50 Years of Single Ownership

4 ICT Billet's LS-Swapped Chevy Truck Smokes Turbo and Nitrous Mustangs All Night

5 All-Original 1963 Chevrolet Impala Has the Full Package With Just One Catch