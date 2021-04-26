1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Is Almost a Classic in Terms of Subdued Performance

Seriously now, if a Fox Body Ford Mustang was enough for Ken Block and even made his daughter hate the series less, aren’t we actually on the verge of seeing a classic darling being born? That also brings us to this pristine example of how the Blue Oval elegantly exited the Malaise Era.
The early days of the Malaise Era (roughly a decade from 1973 to 1983) proved difficult for the American automakers, so it could have been understandable if companies gave up on the performance car market altogether. Luckily, they also were a bit more attentive to the demands of their customers than today if models such as the 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra are to be considered.
As such, the debut introduction of the Ford Special Vehicle Team (a.k.a. SVT) could very well qualify as a great example of the cars that bridged the gap between that age that’s best left forgotten and the great vehicles that will soon qualify as future classics.
Naturally, when trying to set an example, it’s best to use the proper tools. Such as this “perfect example of a Cobra with 2,890 miles.” That’s an amazingly low 4,561-kilometer count, and the Mustang SVT has also been kept in the same family since leaving the dealership. According to the description provided by eBay user lonniejm, the elderly uncle has sold the car to his nephew and the crimson Cobra “is completely original including the tires.”
It has been driven very sparingly, it comes with all the proper Ford markings, and it had no wrecks or accidents. It continues to run like a charm while everything works as it should. Before anyone starts making jokes regarding the reliability record of the Ford Motor Company, let’s just cut to the part where this low-mileage red with a black interior example shares a glimpse of the famous 302-ci (4.9-liter) small block in the attached gallery.
Back in the day, it would have been good for 235 hp and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm), and hopefully, all the ponies are still well and accounted for even after spending around 28 years in the wild. This Fox Body Mustang shows the hatchback form had enough relevance when paired with the proper subtle design cues. Anyone interested in outbidding the current $60k tag needs to hurry because the listing remains live for just a few more hours.
