2021 Ram 1500 TRX Drag Races Nissan GT-R, Humanity Somehow Survives

We're pretty sure there are aficionados out there whose dream garages, be they real or, at least for the time being, imaginary, include a 2021 Ram 1500 TRX sitting alongside a Nissan GT-R. That doesn't mean the two extremely different AWD performance machines can't be thrown at each other, does it? In fact, we are here to zoom in on a drag race involving the beasts.

7 photos