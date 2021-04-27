Tuned 2021 Toyota Supra Takes On Mustang Shelby GT350, Severe Punishment Follows

Ford built the Shelby GT350 with the track in mind, and yet there are plenty of owners who prefer to enjoy the 8,200 rpm song of its flat-plane crank V8 while going in a straight line. Then again, the same type of runs is also enjoyed by, say, drivers of the Mk V Toyota Supra. In fact, we are now here to check out a battle between the two coupes.
It's worth noting that the 2021 model year saw the GT350 retired in favor of the Mustang Mach 1 that borrows some of its hardware. Nevertheless, the enthusiast behind the wheel of this example made efforts to keep his pony fresh, taking the toy down the aftermarket route.
Even so, we're dealing with an entry-level approach, as the Voodoo 5.2-liter V8, which churns out 526 hp from the factory, has lost its catalytic converters while gaining an E85 setup.
The said model year also marked an important change for the Supra. As such, the BMW-sourced 3.0-liter straight-six under the hood of the sports car received a new piston design that reduces compression ratio, therefore limiting the risk of detonation at high boost. As such, the factory output has jumped from 335 to 382 hp.
Nevertheless, this particular example has been fitted with a custom downpipe and air intake while having received a 93-octane tune.
The two are opposites when it comes to the transmission, and it's the Supra that packs the proper hardware for a straight-line fight: while the Toyota makes use of an eight-speed automatic, the Mustang is a manual-only affar since it aims to engage its driver fully.
In terms of the scale footprint, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 is some 400 lbs (180 kg) less friendly than the Mk V Toyota Supra 3.0.
Now, the two-doors engaged in a series of rolling races, but we'll remind you to skip such street fights since the drag strip provides a much safer environment for battles of the sort.
And while you might expect the velocity brawl we have here to be the balanced kind, we have to tell you it's the opposite of that.
