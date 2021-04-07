2021 Ram 1500 TRX Races Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, It's Closer Than Expected

We're ready to bet that adding up the time enthusiasts have collectively spent daydreaming about a drag race between the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 and the just-as-2021 Ram 1500 TRX would lead to a number that could frighten non-car people. Well, the time has finally come to see the two idiosyncratic HEMI applications thrown at each other in such fashion.
The aftermarket has been delivering packages like these two for years, but to see them arriving from the factory in this age of electrification is reason to jump for joy in itself. And while these HEMI high-riders might cater to different needs, we'll remind you they play in the same pricing league, with both machines kicking off at over $70,000.
Given that the bed-wielding machine burdens the scales with an extra 1,250 lbs (567 kg) compared to the Jeep, it's only natural for the first to up the ante on the muscle level.
To be more precise, while the Wrangler is powered by the 470 hp and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) N/A 6.4-liter HEMI, the T-Rex packs the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI, which churns out 702 hp and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of twist in this application. While these Mopar masterpieces come with different incarnations of the ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic tranny, none of them packs an RWD driving mode.
With this battle delivered by The Fast Lane Truck, it takes place at the usual playground, namely the IMI Motorsports Complex in Colorado. As such, the lower air density caused by the elevation, which sits at about 5,100 ft (1,550 m) for the said location, has a more severe impact on the atmospheric V8 of the Jeep compared to the blower-aided motor of the Ram.
Then there's the fact that the length of the race sits below the 1/4-mile norm, even though we have to mention that the tire-limited top speed of the Wrangler probably means this would've topped out before reaching the quarter-mile mark. For the record, the Jeep will only do 99 mph (159 kph), while the Ram is limited to 118 mph (190 kph). And while their official 0-60 mph (96 kph) numbers match (4.5s), the Wrangler 392 comes with a factory quarter-mile rating of 13.0s, which places it 0.1s behind the 1500 TRX.
Then again, we have to keep in mind this velocity run is more about the emotions than the actual numbers. Speaking of which, the age of these dinosaur juice-guzzling smile generators will be over before we know it, so we should cherish every occasion spent under the spell of the mechanical beasts.
Even so, if you happen to be in a rush and wish to skip the static shenanigans, you can head over to the 7:57 timestamp of the clip below for the sprinting action.
