Toyota Supra Big Turbo Races Modded Ford Mustang GT and There's No Room to Spare

There are so many aspects that allow a race between an Mk V Toyota Supra and a sixth-generation Ford Mustang to take center stage, and we're here to discuss one of these adventures.
This take on the classic import vs. domestic war involves machines that have been taken down the aftermarket path, and we'll start with the pony.
It is a 2019 Mustang GT, which means it packs the extremely efficient mix between the Gen III Coyote, a V8 that delivers 460 horsepower in factory form, and the optional ten-speed auto that manages to make the most out of the said muscle.
The 5.0-liter heart of the Blue Oval toy has received full bolt-on goodies, and the treatment includes an E85 setup—YouTuber Can I Be Frank, who brought this adventure to us, seems to mention the name of aftermarket developer CJ Pony Parts when talking about the 'Stang.
As for the Supra, we're dealing with a 2020 example, whose BMW-delivered 3.0-liter straight-six produces 335 hp and is mated to a ZF-supplied eight-speed automatic transmission. The said engine now features a Pure 800 turbo, as well as a 93-octane tune.
With this being a street encounter, the coupes went for the usual rolling starts and we can see the Mustang heat up its rear tires before the confrontation. As always, please keep in mind to avoid such shenanigans and head over to the drag strip when you feel the need for speed.
It's a pleasure to see the fresh challenger that is the Supra taking on the S550-gen Mustang, which is now approaching its retirement. And how the examples we have here do battle certainly adds to that. As such, the two velocity tools engaged in multiple races, with their drivers keeping those pedals to the metal for quite a while.
Now, the Toyota serves as the camera car for this stunt, but that obviously can't change the outcome of the battle's aural side. With the Mustang packing two extra cylinders and being a member of the naturally aspirated gang, it obviously grabs the win in the decibel department.
It is a 2019 Mustang GT, which means it packs the extremely efficient mix between the Gen III Coyote, a V8 that delivers 460 horsepower in factory form, and the optional ten-speed auto that manages to make the most out of the said muscle.
The 5.0-liter heart of the Blue Oval toy has received full bolt-on goodies, and the treatment includes an E85 setup—YouTuber Can I Be Frank, who brought this adventure to us, seems to mention the name of aftermarket developer CJ Pony Parts when talking about the 'Stang.
As for the Supra, we're dealing with a 2020 example, whose BMW-delivered 3.0-liter straight-six produces 335 hp and is mated to a ZF-supplied eight-speed automatic transmission. The said engine now features a Pure 800 turbo, as well as a 93-octane tune.
With this being a street encounter, the coupes went for the usual rolling starts and we can see the Mustang heat up its rear tires before the confrontation. As always, please keep in mind to avoid such shenanigans and head over to the drag strip when you feel the need for speed.
It's a pleasure to see the fresh challenger that is the Supra taking on the S550-gen Mustang, which is now approaching its retirement. And how the examples we have here do battle certainly adds to that. As such, the two velocity tools engaged in multiple races, with their drivers keeping those pedals to the metal for quite a while.
Now, the Toyota serves as the camera car for this stunt, but that obviously can't change the outcome of the battle's aural side. With the Mustang packing two extra cylinders and being a member of the naturally aspirated gang, it obviously grabs the win in the decibel department.