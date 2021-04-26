Nitrous Corvette Races 900-HP Mustang, Bursts Out in Flames Mid-Run

5 Ford Ranchero and Chevy Nova Gassers Line Up for Classic Drag Race

Sure, TX2K21 officially took place between March 16 and March 20. However, after all these years of competitive hooning (the event traces its roots to 1999), it's no secret that the participants don't limit themselves to the daytime runs taking place in the safe environment provided by Texas' Houston Raceway Park.As such, the street fights held at night can gather a massive number of high-horsepower cars. And, as the piece of footage we have here shows, the mph hostilities kicked off at least a week before this year's event.The clip, which comes from YouTube label Street Car Video, shows some of the hottest moments the racers experienced once the sun went down, and we mean this in a literal sense—as described in the title, one of the vehicle caught fire while racing another machine.We're talking about a C5 Chevrolet Corvette that had been gifted with a nitrous setup. The Golden Bowtie machine was battling an S550 Ford Mustang delivering 900 hp thanks to a 3.0-liter Whipple blower at the time. And while the Chevy appeared to experience a furious takeoff, flames quickly emerged from under the hood.It took a while for the driver to pull over and open the hood, with the fire already being serious. Alas, as is the case with multiple of these go-fast contraptions, there didn't seem to be a fire extinguisher on board, giving the flames quite a bit of time to consume the engine compartment. On top of that, a man, who was presumably the passenger, nearly got into serious trouble while attemting to put out the fire using a piece of clothing.Fortunately, somebody from another vehicle eventually provided an extinguisher, and the flames were put out "before things got worse".Of course, the situation would've been different had the race taken place in the safe environment provided by the drag strip, where emergency responders are equipped and trained for such situations.Now, while the said incident awaits you at the end of the clip (9:56 timestamp), the video delivers plenty of other velocity battles recorded before and during TX2K21 . It also includes some additional mishaps such as a Mustang shutting down in the middle of a run.