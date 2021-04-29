Chevrolet S-10 Truck Flexes Nitrous V8, Smokes Mustang and Camaro

5 94-Mile 1969 Chevrolet K10 Took Three Years to Build, Pricier Than a Corvette C8

Owned by Rick Garcia, this bright blue S-10 still retains the workhorse look, but it also boasts a massive bulge atop the engine hood. The covered bed and the wing extension at the rear complete the aerodynamic package needed to run fast at the drag strip.Of course, that big bulge hides an engine bigger than the range-topping 4.3-liter V6 that Chevy offered in the stock first-gen truck. It's definitely a big-block V8 in there, and even though I have no clue how larger it is, it may very well send more than 1,000 horsepower to the rear wheels, nitrous shot included.This truck made an appearance at the Battle of the Alamo no prep events in Texas, competing in the small tire class. You'll see it do a few test runs at the beginning of the video, before taking on a Fox-body Mustang. The pony car packs a turbocharged small-block V8, but it's not fast enough for the beefed-up S-10. It's a close battle, but the Chevy truck runs the 1/8-mile quicker and advances to the next round.Next up, we see the S-10 take on a more stock-looking Chevy Camaro . Previously a nitrous car, this Camaro is now a procharged beast. Sadly, the car runs into some issues as the lights go green, so we can't see a proper battle between the two Chevys. The S-10 runs just as fast as it did against the Mustang and wins another round.While it's not the meanest-looking S-10 out there, it's definitely one of the quickest. We're looking at a five-second truck on the 1/8-mile and that's nothing to sneeze at.