Rare Encounter: Tuned Mustang GT Races Procharged Pontiac Trans Am at the Strip

It’s not every day you get to see a Mustang and a Firebird race each other for bragging rights. There was a time when this rivalry was relatively heated, but nowadays, it’s extinct, especially in the street and/or drag racing circles.
Thankfully, there are rare instances when a modded Firebird will show up with loads of horsepower, looking for your respect. Such was the case at this drag strip, where a fourth-generation Firebird Trans Am decided to play with a tuned S197 Mustang GT 5.0.
We’re pretty sure we’ve seen this Mustang put in work before, with its 2.9-liter Whipple-supercharged 5.0-liter Coyote V8 unit and E85 setup. If it were stock, its output would have been 412 hp (418 PS) and 390 lb-ft (529 Nm) of torque, but with these mods, it allegedly puts down no fewer than 730-wheel horsepower, which is around 850 horsepower at the crank—possibly a little less, seeing as it’s got a manual transmission (both cars do).
What of the Pontiac then? We know it’s a fourth-gen Firebird Trans Am with the WS6 performance package, which brought with it upgraded shocks, firmer springs and bushing, larger anti-roll bars, a functional Ram Air induction system, and a few other goodies. We also know it’s got a ProCharger supercharger, helping deliver a total of 800-wheel horsepower, which is over 900 hp at the crank.
This is one fast car, and compared to the Mustang, it also weighs less, which should give it an advantage, at least on paper.
In the end, it actually lost the race, which featured a rolling start (to the benefit of both vehicles). The uploader claims the Pontiac may have encountered technical difficulties, stating: “Pontiac was having issues. I heard he was boosting lower than normal.”
While that would certainly explain the loss, we should definitely not ignore the Mustang's ability to win this race fair and square. A rematch would be perfect, though.
