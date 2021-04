Rare Encounter: Tuned Mustang GT Races Procharged Pontiac Trans Am at the Strip

Thankfully, there are rare instances when a modded Firebird will show up with loads of horsepower, looking for your respect. Such was the case at this drag strip, where a fourth-generation Firebird Trans Am decided to play with a tuned S197 Mustang GT 5.0.We’re pretty sure we’ve seen this Mustang put in work before, with its 2.9-liter Whipple-supercharged 5.0-liter Coyote V8 unit and E85 setup. If it were stock, its output would have been 412 hp (418 PS) and 390 lb-ft (529 Nm) of torque, but with these mods, it allegedly puts down no fewer than 730-wheel horsepower, which is around 850 horsepower at the crank—possibly a little less, seeing as it’s got a manual transmission (both cars do).What of the Pontiac then? We know it’s a fourth-gen Firebird Trans Am with the WS6 performance package , which brought with it upgraded shocks, firmer springs and bushing, larger anti-roll bars, a functional Ram Air induction system, and a few other goodies. We also know it’s got a ProCharger supercharger, helping deliver a total of 800-wheel horsepower, which is over 900 hp at the crank.This is one fast car, and compared to the Mustang , it also weighs less, which should give it an advantage, at least on paper.In the end, it actually lost the race, which featured a rolling start (to the benefit of both vehicles). The uploader claims the Pontiac may have encountered technical difficulties, stating: “Pontiac was having issues. I heard he was boosting lower than normal.”While that would certainly explain the loss, we should definitely not ignore the Mustang's ability to win this race fair and square. A rematch would be perfect, though.