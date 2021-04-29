Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Races Modded BMW M2 Competition, Somebody Gets Walked

If you're going to use a Chevy to do battle against a BMW M2 Competition, the C7 Corvette Z06 is not exactly the one to aim for, not least because the now-discontinued model used to sit in a different price bracket compared to the German machine. Then again, there's no place for such details when the sun goes down, and enthusiasts get competitive.
As such, the battle we have here saw the two coupes engaging in a straight-line fight. The Z06 came to the party in standard form, which means its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 churns out 650 hp (659 PS) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque; this example features the eight-speed automatic, not the six-speed manual.
When in factory configuration, the 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six of the M2 Comp delivers 405 horsepower (410 PS) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of twist. Then again, the engine of this particular example has received a massage. To be more specific, the list of custom hardware includes the downpipes, mid-pipe, air intake, as well as a 93-octane tune.
Sure, the Bavarian coupe is available with a dual-clutch tranny, but the one sitting here features a six-speed manual, which is obviously a drawback in the fight against the 'Vette.
It's also worth mentioning that these RWD animals sit in the same weight class, with both tipping the scales at well over 1,500 lbs (1,600 kg).
And while we're talking about the scale footprint, you should know that each vehicle took a passenger—YouTuber Auto Glory rode shotgun in the Chevy to capture the whole thing on camera.
The BMW M2 Competition and the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 engaged in a pair of races, doing battle on the street, which means they went for the usual rolling starts. Now, please keep in mind to avoid such stunts and use the safe environment provided by the drag strip.
The first race kicked off at 45 mph (72 kph), while the second saw the hostilities starting at 60 mph (96 kph). And all we can say without spoiling it for you is that the velocity encounter came with a clear conclusion.
When in factory configuration, the 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six of the M2 Comp delivers 405 horsepower (410 PS) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of twist. Then again, the engine of this particular example has received a massage. To be more specific, the list of custom hardware includes the downpipes, mid-pipe, air intake, as well as a 93-octane tune.
Sure, the Bavarian coupe is available with a dual-clutch tranny, but the one sitting here features a six-speed manual, which is obviously a drawback in the fight against the 'Vette.
It's also worth mentioning that these RWD animals sit in the same weight class, with both tipping the scales at well over 1,500 lbs (1,600 kg).
And while we're talking about the scale footprint, you should know that each vehicle took a passenger—YouTuber Auto Glory rode shotgun in the Chevy to capture the whole thing on camera.
The BMW M2 Competition and the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 engaged in a pair of races, doing battle on the street, which means they went for the usual rolling starts. Now, please keep in mind to avoid such stunts and use the safe environment provided by the drag strip.
The first race kicked off at 45 mph (72 kph), while the second saw the hostilities starting at 60 mph (96 kph). And all we can say without spoiling it for you is that the velocity encounter came with a clear conclusion.