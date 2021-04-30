Lamborghini Urus Drag Races "Old" BMW X6 M, Gets Heavily Punished

Until not that long ago, seeing two SUVs lining up next to each other at the drag strip was a pretty rare occurrence, especially if the high-riders weren't that far from their factory specifications. However, with the super-SUV segment now being more popular than ever, it's no surprise to see a Lamborghini Urus playing with a BMW X6 M on the prepped surface.
The battle we have here comes from last year's edition of Unlimited 500+. We're talking about a Russian event that started out as a manifestation of the country's street racing scene and evolved into an official event - the hostilities are reserved for street cars, with racecars competing in a different series, namely the Russian Drag Racing Championship.
With the hostilities taking place at the RDRC Racepark, the two engaged in a standing start battle, with their quarter- and half-mile numbers being included in the piece of footage below, so you can get a complete take on the velocity matter.
Judging from what our eyes tell us, this was an imbalanced fight, since the Urus went up against a first-generation X6 M, the kind that was retired back in 2014. For the record, BMW showrooms are currently populated by the third incarnation of the model.
In factory form, the Sant'Agata Bolognese SUV's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 churns out 641 hp (650 PS) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of twist, while working with an eight-speed automatic tranny.
As for the Bavarian SAC (Sports Activity Coupe), its twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 produces 547 hp (555 PS) and 501 lb-ft (680 Nm) of torque, with the unit also being matted to an eight-speed automatic.
However, the X6 M that battled the Lamborghini made quite an effort to turn the tables: packing unspecified aftermarket bits and pieces, this saw its output jumping by a full 200 horsepower - owners of now-senior models taking their machines past the firepower of contemporary models is only natural.
Oh, and we'll throw one last spoiler at you by mentioning that the driver of the Raging Bull had a better reaction time than his opponent, which is just what the doctor ordered given the said power gap.
