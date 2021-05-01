Audi S8 vs Audi RS6, There Can Be Only One Lord of the Rings

It's not every day that you get to see an Audi S8 being driven to the drag strip for a fast run down the quarter-mile (402 meters). I would expect that any S8 owners who have a thing for this kind of racing already have another fast car for such purposes. But I would bet that most of them will probably never even go near a drag strip, let alone have a special car for that.
But I wasn't just going to skip on the chance of seeing how the S8 stacks up against the RS6. I've had my fair share of experiences with Audis over the past few years, and I know these can be very fast and entertaining to drive. But can a road-going "yacht" like the S8 hold a candle to the mighty RS6? As always, looking over the performance figures for both cars might provide an initial clue.
The S8 makes use of a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 with 563 horsepower and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Audi claims that the S8 will go from 0 to 60 mph (96,56 km/h) in just 3.8 seconds, which is nothing short of impressive for a car that weighs about 4,916 lbs (2,230 kg). A package like this won't come cheap though, as the starting price for this limousine is $130,900 before tax ($1,045 destination charge).
In the other corner, we all know that the RS6 is a formidable force, even though some people might look at it and think it's just an ordinary station wagon. From the get-go, the RS6 is a lot cheaper, as it starts at $109,000 before tax ($1,045 destination charge). The Twin-turbo V8 used here churns out 591 horsepower, but the same amount of torque. The RS6 is also lighter at 4,574 lbs (2,075 kg), which means it's also faster to 60 mph (96,56 km/h).
So on paper at least, the RS6 should have the upper hand here, and you would think there's no way the S8 can score a victory. For the first run, the S8 takes the lead from the very beginning, and even though the RS6 makes up for lost ground, it's the limousine that crosses the finish line first. They go for one more round, and it might just be that Mat, who's driving the S8 has more practice than the other driver.
An additional, third run has the same outcome, and it doesn't look like the RS6 can do anything about it. Even so, both cars are pretty evenly matched, as the S8 needed 11,4 seconds to complete the quarter-mile (402 meters), while its sibling was just 0,2 seconds behind. After the initial runs, we are treated to a rolling race, which should provide a favorable result for the lighter car.
They start at 50 mph (80,46 km/h), and both cars are set to automatic and comfort mode. The RS6 immediately lunges forward, and it's like the dynamics of this challenge have changed completely. After switching both cars to manual and Dynamic mode, they have another go at it, starting from third gear. As they go up to about 130 mph (209 km/h), it's clear that the RS6 is the faster car here.
The last test involves heavy braking from 70 mph (112,65 km/h), and as expected, the RS6 is the winner here, thanks to being the lighter car. So regardless of how you look at it, if you want a fast Audi, just go for the station wagon and not the limousine!
