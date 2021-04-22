1,300-HP Audi R8 Drag Races Porsche 911 GT2 RS on Narrow Road, Anxiety Is High

Precisely one week ago, we showed you the very same Porsche 911 GT2 RS you're about to see in this video do a few test runs without its massive wing at the back, looking to get the best possible time over the quarter-mile in the conditions available.
Even though the GT2 RS is built for track use, the fact it's a Porsche means it's bound to perform well in drag races as well. However, this particular race is carried over what looks like a pretty narrow public road, which means you get none of that prepped surface goodies—in fact, traction on this road proves to be quite the issue.
To make matters worse, the higher altitude also means a lower oxygen saturation in the air, which clearly affects the vehicle's performance. And to make sure the message that we're in a hilly area gets across, the road itself isn't exactly plane. Not ideal conditions, but none of that matters when you look at the cars that are about to go head-to-head.
We know all about the GT2 RS and its 3.8-liter flat-six developing 690 hp (700 PS), which is more than the output of the newer 992 Turbo S (641 hp/650 PS). Unlike the S, though, the track-bred model doesn't have an all-wheel-drive system which should hinder its performance in a standing race, especially on a surface such as this.
Over in the other lane—though there are no actual lane markings on the road—is an UGR-built Audi R8 V10 with up to 1,300 hp. With almost double the power (not to mention the factory AWD system), this could be one of the most unbalanced races ever. Luckily though, so to speak, the R8 is only on regular pump fuel and runs on low boost, meaning that figure is considerably lowered. It's still got way over the GT2 RS's 700 hp, but we all know one Porsche horsepower is worth more than one horsepower from any other manufacturer. Enjoy the show.
