1970 Dodge Challenger Turbo Churns Out More Power Than a Veyron, Is Not Cheap

Generally speaking, you can divide petrolheads into two groups: the ones that like to build cars, and the ones that just want to drive cars. I consider myself as being part of the second group. While I do enjoy tinkering on cars now and then, I'd much rather spend 100% of the time driving them instead.
If you've considered taking up any kind of motorsport, be it drag racing, drifting, or anything else to your liking, you'll need a car. And you can either start building one yourself or you can buy one that's ready to go. There are several problems you need to consider if you'd rather built it yourself. Do you have the experience, the knowledge to see it through? Do you have the time and the patience it takes?
If your answer to the above questions was no, then you might want to check out the classifieds and find the right application for you. While a stock Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will be capable of going down the quarter-mile (402 meters) in about 10 seconds if you want to scare most of your opponents at the strip, why not go for something that can achieve an 8-second pass?
And while the ad for this 1970 Dodge Challenger doesn't provide an official figure for a quarter-mile (402 meters) run, the seller did mention that this will manage to do sub-9-second passes. And that's because the 6.1-liter Hemi V8 has been turbocharged. With its Precision 110mm turbocharger, this setup has managed to get up to 1,300 horsepower on the dyno! Right now, running on 12 PSI (0.82 Bar) it still churns out a massive 1,000 horsepower on E85 fuel.
Bugatti Veyron, but it's bound to be lighter and faster down a straight line. You don't even need to fire that big V8 up to realize that this is a fast car. The small front tires and huge rear ones, the roll cage, and the parachute on the back of the car are all signs that this doesn't just look intimidating, it is voracious, to say the least.
This car was engineered by Kurt Busch Inc., and Kurt Busch himself drove the car in the Pinks: All Out show. And if that doesn't sound exciting enough, you might want to know that the man that built the engine is Jimmy Barton! Jimmy has been building race engines so 1978, so he might know a thing or two about how to deliver exciting results!
The list of mods is a long one, and I wasn't surprised to see Driveshaft Shop parts on it. I've had direct contact with their parts in previous years, and they will deal with pretty much anything you throw at them. The gearbox is an HD Powerglide unit, a 2-speed automatic, which should make things easier down the straight line, and if anyone is brave enough to ride shotgun, there's a passenger seat in there too.
The car is currently located in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the asking price seems decent considering the setup. You can experience what this Challenger has to offer if you'll be able to spend $97,995, or $899 per month for 120 months with 20% down. So if you don't care much about anything outside the drag strip, this car might be the right one for you.
