5 2022 Audi A7 L Now Official With Its Elongated Sedan Body and Generous Legroom

3 Examining the New 2022 Audi Q4 e-tron’s Powertrains and the Tech Behind Them

2 Audi A6 e-tron Concept Drops Sportback Attire for Virtual Coupe and Avant Looks

More on this:

Audi e-tron Supercar Hints at Electric R8 Replacement in Futuristic Rendering

After a start that fell in line with that of the other premium German manufacturers - i.e., slow - Audi is now quickly gathering pace in its race for electrification. 8 photos



Considering four of the five existing EVs are crossovers or SUVs, a sedan that's larger than the GT and more comfort-oriented would make perfect sense, especially if you look at what Mercedes-EQ has just unveiled (that would be the EQS). Still, any production model based on the



The one thing Audi seems to be getting very right lately is the exterior design of its models. Once a brand that was criticized for the uniform appearance of its models - and rightly so -, the carmaker appears to have found its mojo lately, as proven by ICE (RS6 Avant, EV (e-tron GT, in particular) models alike. The A6 e-tron Concept makes no exception, and despite the fact it's still a show car, nothing about looks as though it would keep it from entering production tomorrow.



If it did, it would spank the kWh battery pack would make it the most efficient electric vehicle out there, beating not only the Mercedes but also Tesla's Model S or Lucid Motors' Air.



However, if Audi really wanted to make a statement, the best way to do it would be a performance EV. Enter the unnamed rendering created by Brazilian artist Gabriel Arruda which pictures a sleek-looking battery-powered supercar that would make us think twice about the



The concept takes some cues from Audi's current design for its e-tron range, but it's more than just an adaptation. Even if it's easily recognizable as an



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriel Arruda (@gabriiel_arruda) The range of EVs from Ingolstadt now counts five models (e-tron, e-tron Sportback, e-tron GT, Q4 e-tron, and Q4 e-tron Sportback), with the latter three having been launched this side of January 1st, 2021. What's more, the company also presented the A6 e-tron Concept at Auto Shanghai 2021, the Chinese motor show that has just opened its gates to the public today.Considering four of the five existing EVs are crossovers or SUVs, a sedan that's larger than the GT and more comfort-oriented would make perfect sense, especially if you look at what Mercedes-EQ has just unveiled (that would be the EQS). Still, any production model based on the A6 e-tron Concept - and the PPE platform (Premium Platform Electric) it previews - shouldn't be here any sooner than the end of next year, which leaves plenty of time for the Mercedes-EQ EQS to settle in. Maybe even grow some roots.The one thing Audi seems to be getting very right lately is the exterior design of its models. Once a brand that was criticized for the uniform appearance of its models - and rightly so -, the carmaker appears to have found its mojo lately, as proven by(RS6 Avant, RS Q8 ) and(e-tron GT, in particular) models alike. The A6 e-tron Concept makes no exception, and despite the fact it's still a show car, nothing about looks as though it would keep it from entering production tomorrow.If it did, it would spank the EQS' round bottom in terms of design with ease, and if the proposed specs hold any truth, it would also offer better EV performance as well. A maximum range of 435 miles (700+ km) from a 100battery pack would make it the most efficient electric vehicle out there, beating not only the Mercedes but also Tesla's Model S or Lucid Motors' Air.However, if Audi really wanted to make a statement, the best way to do it would be a performance EV. Enter the unnamed rendering created by Brazilian artist Gabriel Arruda which pictures a sleek-looking battery-powered supercar that would make us think twice about the Tesla Roadster even if it had half its performance levels.The concept takes some cues from Audi's current design for its e-tron range, but it's more than just an adaptation. Even if it's easily recognizable as an Audi , it still has its own character, just like a halo model should. However, the detail we love the most is actually one that reminds us of a 1980s Ferrari model. Can you guess it? Here's a hint: the element responsible for the throwback are those fins in the side vents in front of the rear wheels. Still nothing? It's the Ferrari Testarossa.