ABT RS7-R and 829-HP AMG E 63 Drag and Roll Races Brutally Settle a Tuning Case

The motor racing and tuning company from Kempten has all sorts of ties with the automotive world, from caressingly morphing VW Group rides into veritable monsters to seeing the father direct the company and the son (Daniel Abt) take up racing duties. Oh, and let’s not forget the latter is also a renowned vlogger in his own right.
We have seen ABT Sportsline’s depiction of the fantastic A7 Sportback in the form of the speedy 730-hp (740-PS) RS7-R on various occasions before, including alongside Shmee150 and his love of the German Autobahn.
But this time around, the feisty fastback has been called to answer a tuning question in a very North American style—through a few drags (and a roll race) alongside equally influential German social media herald Gercollector.
Naturally, he brought one of his rides for the skirmish, an 829-hp (840-PS) Mercedes-AMG E 63 S. Both look astonishingly quick thanks to their own crop of modifications and just a speedy look at the technical card (seen at the 2:15 mark) will give anyone the needed hints to select a possible winner in advance.
Long story short, the guess that AMG’s tuned ride will snatch the wins is correct, and because of the technical details, we feel that it’s not like we spilled the beans on this one—the fair weather and impeccable tarmac all contributed to the inevitable outcome.
After everyone sees the presentation (it’s in German, but the closed captioning function is available in English), there’s still an interesting experience to witness the sheer brutality of these 4.0-liter monsters that bring together no less than 1,559 horsepower to the encounter.
Seriously, never mind the actual winner, and enjoy the thrilling sounds (the check from the 3:55 mark again has just one possible winner!) as well as the bonkers racing party that follows next. There’s a couple of quarter-mile /half-mile (800-meter) runs for good measure (from 4:35), as well as an entertaining roll race from the 8:48 mark.
