Expectation vs. Reality: Why the Mercedes EQS’s Exterior Design Is Disappointing

While nobody can complain about the interior and capabilities of the new EQS, its exterior design doesn’t quite live up to flagship standards. That is especially true if we compare it to the exquisite concept car it was supposed to be based on.
In the automotive industry, few production models look exactly like the concepts that preceded them. While designers and engineers get complete freedom to develop the show cars, several other factors influence the way their mass-produced counterparts turn out.
Whether we’re talking about safety features, the availability of certain materials and technologies, or the feasibility of producing specific body panel shapes at a large scale without drastically reconfiguring the production lines, it all comes down to costs and thus profitability.
That said, even when taking all these aspects into account, we still can’t help but be disappointed about how the flagship Mercedes-Benz EQS turned out.
interior, particularly the available MBUX Hyperscreen. Moreover, the automaker deserves nothing but praise for the huge 107.8 kWh battery pack that provides an estimated range of up to 478 miles (770 km) on long-range variants. But Mercedes could have packaged all that into a much more appealing body.
The flagship luxury EV traces its roots back to the Vision EQS unveiled at the International Motor Show in 2019, one of the most breathtaking concept cars we have seen in recent years.
At the time, Mercedes announced that it would go into production, and the final version would look similar to this mind-blowing prototype.
The available two-tone paintwork is the only thing that truly carries over. Additionally, the front fascia is somewhat similar to the one on the Vision EQS, albeit far less futuristic. Upon closer inspection, the front bumper design reminds us of the current S-Class rather than the aforementioned concept.
Moving on to the side of the vehicle, the overall shape might be very similar, but because the production version is taller, less bulky, and features smaller wheel arches, it just looks goofy, especially towards the rear.
From every angle you look at it, the new EQS is uninspiring. That is probably the result of making sure it comes at a price some people could afford and the goal to build the most aerodynamically efficient production car out there.
Called the S-Class of the EQ range, it’s far less appealing than its ICE-powered sibling. It looks more like the Prius of luxury vehicles and less like a Mercedes-Benz flagship of a new, all-electric era.
We hope that the Stuttgart-based manufacturer will be more creative with future vehicles, especially if it wants to compete against Porsche and Audi. With the Taycan and e-tron GT, these two rival carmakers proved that stunning production vehicles that closely resemble their concepts can become a reality.
