Step Inside the Future: A Detailed Look at the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Interior

After months of speculations, teasers, and spy shots, Mercedes-Benz has finally given us a glimpse at the production version of the upcoming EQS. Although the EQ flagship's exterior still remains a mystery, the company showcased its interior which features the mind-blowing MBUX Hyperscreen. 35 photos ICE -powered sibling in terms of exterior design, judging by the recent



However, the cabin not only matches the exquisiteness of the S-Class but takes it to the next level, as the recently revealed images and details of the final production version show.



Not that long ago, a small digital display mounted at the center of the dashboard was considered revolutionary. Today, the implementation of the optional







The front section of the central console connects the armrest with the



On top, we find a big cover made from genuine wood, and between it and the leather armrest, designers have integrated an elegant touchpad used to control various key functions. It also features two physical buttons: one for starting and stopping the car and the other for the hazard lights.



Despite the simplicity of their design which wonderfully contrasts the futuristic dashboard, the front Comfort seats are as sophisticated as you would expect from a flagship Mercedes. They feature an elegant diamond pattern design similar to a fan palm, and ample side bolsters that provide excellent body support.



AMG -line models, these seats are replaced by sportier versions with more pronounced bolsters that blend the design of traditional bucket seats with the luxurious and futuristic theme of the EQS. The rear seats seem just as comfortable and employ an equally



Throughout the cabin, designers have combined traditional and high-tech materials such as Neotex, which mixes the look of nubuck leather and high-tech neoprene or Microcloud found on the armrest and the Comfort seats.



Regardless of the version, the shape of the front seats is outlined by LED strips that blend with similar elements found all across the cabin to deliver a unique ambient lighting experience.



The high-tech features also include various soundscapes to help liven up the otherwise eerily silent atmosphere of driving an EV .







The EV also offers two head-up display options so that the driver focuses on the road. The highlight is the large version which comes with



Overall, the interior of the upcoming EQS blends the uncompromising luxury we’re used to seeing from in a Mercedes flagship with mind-blowing technology in a flawless way.



It delivers the highest level of comfort and is a treat for the senses. At the same time, the unprecedented level of digitalization is discrete and feels almost natural.



