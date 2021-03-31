Mercedes-Benz EQS with 770 Km (478 miles) of Range Officially Confirmed

2021 Arctic Fox Slide-Out Emerges as One of the Largest Truck Campers Ever Built

Approximately two weeks before the model’s official launch, Mercedes-Benz has already spilled most of the beans surrounding the upcoming EQS luxury electric sedan, from its interior to the most important numbers for many people. 24 photos



As the largest and likely most expensive member of the EQ family, the soon-to-be-unveiled EQS will be the crown jewel of the lineup, so most of the development was concentrated on it, hopefully with good results. In an odd turn of events, the Germans have announced that their previously previewed range for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS is wrong by about as much as 10 percent.Apparently, the first Mercedes-Benz EQ model developed from the ground up to be fully electric, and not based on an existing-powered car, will have a range of up to 770 km (478 miles) in thecycle.That only means that its EPA range numbers will be of around 450 miles as well, at least for that version of the EQS, which will also have a record-breaking drag coefficient of 0.20 thanks to a number of modifications to the standard vehicle.The largest battery fitted on the car will have a capacity of 108 kWh according to Mercedes, although we don’t yet know if that is the usable capacity or the gross energy content.Either way, the new EQS is definitely going to be one of the most efficient electric sedans in the luxury segment if those numbers translate even remotely to real life driving.More than one battery size will be available, with both two-wheel-drive andversions to complete the drivetrain lineup going forward.There might even be anversion at one point, especially Mercedes-Benz probably wants a piece of the Porsche Taycan’s and Audi e-tron GT’s market as well.Based on a newly developed modular platform, the model is the first of many, with an EQS SUV and an EQE notchback sedan to expand the Mercedes EQ lineup by the end of this year as well.As the largest and likely most expensive member of the EQ family, the soon-to-be-unveiled EQS will be the crown jewel of the lineup, so most of the development was concentrated on it, hopefully with good results.