These Are the Five Coolest U.S-Made Pickup Truck Concepts of the Last 25 Years

Pickup trucks have always been built with utility in mind, and the way they look was never a primary focus for manufacturers. However, some have ventured to step outside the box and create some awesome concepts.
Nowhere are these vehicles more popular than the North American continent, so naturally, some of the most outstanding trucks have come from the U.S.
The vast majority of them are big, boxy, and rarely stand out in terms of design, but that doesn’t mean that manufacturers haven’t attempted to break with tradition. Dodge Dakota Sidewinder
crazy concept, which was devised to explore potential design cues for the next generation Dakota pickup.
It was based on sketch work done by Chrysler's Mark Allen only two years after he graduated from design school.
This awesome convertible truck is said to have been built on a Trans Am-based chassis built by Riley & Scott and used a humongous 8.0-liter V10 taken straight out of a Viper GTS. The unit delivered 640 hp and 530 lb-ft (719 Nm) of torque, propelling the Sidewinder to 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill in just under 4 seconds. Dodge Ram T-Rex 6×6
Aesthetically, it was nowhere near the outlandish convertible truck, being based on a factory Ram 3500 one-ton regular-cab. It was powered by an 8.0-liter V10 that spit out 497 hp.
What made it awesome was the extreme capability and the dual Dana 60 rear axle layout. It was built to “outrun, out-tow, out-maneuver, out-haul, and out-off-road anything in its class,” according to then-Chrysler president Bob Lutz.
The truck never made it into production, but it might have inspired Mercedes, Chrysler’s parent company at the time, to mass-produce the G63 AMG 6×6 sixteen years later. GMC Terradyne
The body lacked a B pillar making it easy to climb in the rear, and upfront, a Compaq laptop was ingeniously integrated into the center console.
This concept was more than just a design study, featuring many cutting-edge technologies like a 110-volt outlet incorporated into the six-foot bed, which could be extended up to 24 inches (60 cm), a backup camera, or four-wheel-steering.
It was powered by a 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel V8 good for 300 hp and 705 lb-ft (955 Nm) of torque, and used an Allison 1000 five-speed automatic gearbox. Dodge M80
M80 concept was an awesome modern reinterpretation of the Dodge trucks from the ‘40s and ‘50s.
On the outside, it borrowed short overhangs, fender vent vanes, round headlights and taillights, side mirrors, and even the push-button door handles from its ancestors.
The cabin also mixed modern styling and materials with simple retro design cues. The central console featured a portable cooler, and the back of the cab featured a flipper-glass that was useful for loading a couple of surfboards in the 5-foot bed.
Under the hood, it hid a 3.7-liter naturally aspirated V6 engine that developed 210 hp and 235 lb-ft (319 Nm) of torque. The powerplant was linked to a New Venture Gear 3500 5-speed manual transmission.
Although it didn’t make it into production, the M80 inspired the design of the Dodge Nitro, the company’s first compact SUV, which was produced from 2006 to 2011. Ford F-250 Super Chief
It looks like a regular F-250 and a Rolls-Royce Phantom fell in love and decided to have a wonderful baby that took the best genes from both parents.
The ultra-luxurious and high-tech truck features suicide rear doors, an electronic step ladder that extends from underneath the rear bumper, a glass roof, and a wood-planked cargo bed.
In the rear, the conventional backseat is replaced by two captain's chairs with a console between them that hides an extendable fridge. Passengers have so much legroom that a pair of ottomans deploy from under the floor to provide leg support.
Under the hood, which incorporates the whole front end and opens much like that of a Ferrari F40, we find the world’s first tri-fuel V10, which could run on either gasoline, E85 ethanol, or hydrogen, making it the perfect engine.
There are still rumors that Ford could release a luxury truck based on this concept, but until now, only the front end design inspired the current generation of the blue oval’s trucks.
The vast majority of them are big, boxy, and rarely stand out in terms of design, but that doesn’t mean that manufacturers haven’t attempted to break with tradition. Dodge Dakota Sidewinder
crazy concept, which was devised to explore potential design cues for the next generation Dakota pickup.
It was based on sketch work done by Chrysler's Mark Allen only two years after he graduated from design school.
This awesome convertible truck is said to have been built on a Trans Am-based chassis built by Riley & Scott and used a humongous 8.0-liter V10 taken straight out of a Viper GTS. The unit delivered 640 hp and 530 lb-ft (719 Nm) of torque, propelling the Sidewinder to 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill in just under 4 seconds. Dodge Ram T-Rex 6×6
Aesthetically, it was nowhere near the outlandish convertible truck, being based on a factory Ram 3500 one-ton regular-cab. It was powered by an 8.0-liter V10 that spit out 497 hp.
What made it awesome was the extreme capability and the dual Dana 60 rear axle layout. It was built to “outrun, out-tow, out-maneuver, out-haul, and out-off-road anything in its class,” according to then-Chrysler president Bob Lutz.
The truck never made it into production, but it might have inspired Mercedes, Chrysler’s parent company at the time, to mass-produce the G63 AMG 6×6 sixteen years later. GMC Terradyne
The body lacked a B pillar making it easy to climb in the rear, and upfront, a Compaq laptop was ingeniously integrated into the center console.
This concept was more than just a design study, featuring many cutting-edge technologies like a 110-volt outlet incorporated into the six-foot bed, which could be extended up to 24 inches (60 cm), a backup camera, or four-wheel-steering.
It was powered by a 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel V8 good for 300 hp and 705 lb-ft (955 Nm) of torque, and used an Allison 1000 five-speed automatic gearbox. Dodge M80
M80 concept was an awesome modern reinterpretation of the Dodge trucks from the ‘40s and ‘50s.
On the outside, it borrowed short overhangs, fender vent vanes, round headlights and taillights, side mirrors, and even the push-button door handles from its ancestors.
The cabin also mixed modern styling and materials with simple retro design cues. The central console featured a portable cooler, and the back of the cab featured a flipper-glass that was useful for loading a couple of surfboards in the 5-foot bed.
Under the hood, it hid a 3.7-liter naturally aspirated V6 engine that developed 210 hp and 235 lb-ft (319 Nm) of torque. The powerplant was linked to a New Venture Gear 3500 5-speed manual transmission.
Although it didn’t make it into production, the M80 inspired the design of the Dodge Nitro, the company’s first compact SUV, which was produced from 2006 to 2011. Ford F-250 Super Chief
It looks like a regular F-250 and a Rolls-Royce Phantom fell in love and decided to have a wonderful baby that took the best genes from both parents.
The ultra-luxurious and high-tech truck features suicide rear doors, an electronic step ladder that extends from underneath the rear bumper, a glass roof, and a wood-planked cargo bed.
In the rear, the conventional backseat is replaced by two captain's chairs with a console between them that hides an extendable fridge. Passengers have so much legroom that a pair of ottomans deploy from under the floor to provide leg support.
Under the hood, which incorporates the whole front end and opens much like that of a Ferrari F40, we find the world’s first tri-fuel V10, which could run on either gasoline, E85 ethanol, or hydrogen, making it the perfect engine.
There are still rumors that Ford could release a luxury truck based on this concept, but until now, only the front end design inspired the current generation of the blue oval’s trucks.