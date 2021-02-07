564-Mile Ferrari F40 Goes On Sale For $25K, Something Smells Extra Fishy

It's a complex world we live in today. We're being bombarded with information via the Internet, a concept that wasn't even been around a few decades ago, and that's not necessarily a good thing. Because it's becoming increasingly more difficult to tell things apart. It's getting harder and harder to separate the fake news from the real news, and to spot out inaccuracies in stories, posts, and anything else that goes online for that matter.
And just as it takes a trained individual to figure out what's fake on the Internet these days, it takes a keen petrolhead eye to spot out an intruder. There is probably a very small percentage of people on the planet that have never heard about, or seen a Ferrari in their lives. And there is a good percentage of people who have at least once dreamt about driving or owning one.
But not everyone makes it to a Ferrari-level so to say. That means most people will just have to live with the idea that it's not going to happen for them, while others have been known to resort to a less orthodox approach. Hold that thought for a second and behold the car on sale right here. Once again, someone who is not that experienced when it comes to cars might actually believe this is an actual Ferrari.
After all, it's red, it's sporty looking and it does have what seems to be Ferrari logos on it. But the execution is rough, to put it gently. You don't get that feeling of surreal perfection that you would with a genuine Ferrari. Everything seems off on the outside, and finding out that there's a GM-built V8 engine inside of it, is an instant wake-up call.
But reality hits the hardest when you open the doors and get a look at the cabin. It reeks of Pontiac Fiero. Because the Fiero has been the starting point for many of these replica cars over the years. And then you get to see the papers as well, and you learn that this is an ASVE, which is short for Assembled Vehicle, and that it was built in 2006. But the last F40 to leave the factory floor was built in 1992.
I would never want to own a Ferrari replica. I would have a go in it for sure, because I'm always keen on driving something new, but if I'm never going to afford a Ferrari, I'll just accept the fact without ever resorting to a replica car. But as we're all different, this vehicle might appeal to you, and with a price tag of $24,900, and allegedly just 564-miles on the odometer, this might be an interesting one to own. But you might want to check out the problems an ASVE kind of title brings along.
But not everyone makes it to a Ferrari-level so to say. That means most people will just have to live with the idea that it's not going to happen for them, while others have been known to resort to a less orthodox approach. Hold that thought for a second and behold the car on sale right here. Once again, someone who is not that experienced when it comes to cars might actually believe this is an actual Ferrari.
After all, it's red, it's sporty looking and it does have what seems to be Ferrari logos on it. But the execution is rough, to put it gently. You don't get that feeling of surreal perfection that you would with a genuine Ferrari. Everything seems off on the outside, and finding out that there's a GM-built V8 engine inside of it, is an instant wake-up call.
But reality hits the hardest when you open the doors and get a look at the cabin. It reeks of Pontiac Fiero. Because the Fiero has been the starting point for many of these replica cars over the years. And then you get to see the papers as well, and you learn that this is an ASVE, which is short for Assembled Vehicle, and that it was built in 2006. But the last F40 to leave the factory floor was built in 1992.
I would never want to own a Ferrari replica. I would have a go in it for sure, because I'm always keen on driving something new, but if I'm never going to afford a Ferrari, I'll just accept the fact without ever resorting to a replica car. But as we're all different, this vehicle might appeal to you, and with a price tag of $24,900, and allegedly just 564-miles on the odometer, this might be an interesting one to own. But you might want to check out the problems an ASVE kind of title brings along.