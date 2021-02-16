2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared Prototype Makes Everything Look Tiny

The arrival of the mighty Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared showed many an SUV what an off-roader should really be able to do in this day and age, and the Swabian carmaker is definitely not stopping with just one generation.
Since the ‘standard’ G-Wagen has also received a brand-new platform since 2018, the long-awaited G-Class 4x4 Squared replacement will need to be completely redesigned from a mechanical standpoint, despite looking almost identical to its predecessor from the distance.
The main differences will be around the lower part of the car, with the suspension taking a wildly different approach compared to the first off-road monster.
While the original G-Wagen was based on a 1970s platform with rigid axles front and rear, the current G-Class is using an independent front suspension and a modern rack and pinion steering instead of the ancient recirculating ball system of its predecessor.
While the first G-Class 4x4 Squared got front and rear portal axles, the new one will only use that solution on the rear, apparently, with the front end getting some rugged-looking control arms that look inspired by Dakar or Baja rally cars.
The three locking differentials from the normal G will most likely be kept, while the extra height of the ground clearance will probably make it the best production off-roader on the planet once again.
While the adjacent spy photos can’t talk in this regard, we do have a spy video from a while back that gives us the thundering exhaust sound of a V8 powering the off-road leviathan.
The AMG-developed 4.0-liter V8 is therefore making a comeback in the 2022 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x Squared, only this time it will get more powerful and a bit (just a bit!) more frugal thanks to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.
Judging by the amount of camouflage left on the pre-production prototypes, we’re guessing that the new king of the hill in the Mercedes-Benz range should be getting pretty close to an official unveiling, with the upcoming spring being as good a season as any to be unleashed across the world’s muddy, rocky, snowy or sandy terrains.
