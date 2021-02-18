Unmanned Helicopter Can Fly for 4 Hours and Carry 65 Kilos No Matter the Weather

The VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) industry is gaining pace these days, as more and more companies invest in similar products that change the flying machines as we know them.
The latest to do so is Swedish firm ANAVIA, which has created what it calls an “unmanned helicopter” capable of flying for up to 240 minutes with a payload of up to 65 kilos (140 pounds).
Already certified by the Swiss Federal Office of Civil Aviation, the HT-100 VTOL should be ready to fly in just 15 minutes, according to the parent company, and it can operate even in the most extreme weather conditions.
It’s based on a lightweight carbon construction for the cell and the rotor blades and comes with a backup electric drive that kicks in as an emergency system. The parent company says it used a 15 kW shaft turbine specifically to obtain low vibrations, while the gearbox sports a closed design with a low maintenance system.
According to the official specs, the HT-100 can reach a maximum flight distance of 400 km (216 nm), with a top airspeed of 120 kph (65 kn). The maximum take-off weight is 120 kilos (264 lbs).
The main tank's capacity is 60 liters (15.8 gallons), and ANAVIA says its VTOL can operate in temperatures between -25 and 60 degrees Celsius (-13 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit).
The start and landing are fully autonomous and can take place in the wind at up to 56 kph (30 kn). In addition, the company has developed an advanced control unit that includes the option to program autonomous missions, get access to up-to-date and real-time telemetry data, and handle the flying machine just like you’d be in it.
The unmanned helicopter can be customized for a wide variety of uses, the company says.
“With engineering expertise, innovative acumen and many years of experience in high-tech, lightweight carbon construction, we can offer our customers any kind of special solution around the HT-100. Lightness and durability are important efficiency and safety factors, such as custom payload connections,” ANAVIA states.
