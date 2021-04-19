2022 Audi A7 L Now Official With Its Elongated Sedan Body and Generous Legroom

We already had a pretty good idea of what to expect regarding the new Audi A7 L, thanks to that leak from two weeks ago. Now we’ve got the real thing, meaning an official press release that offers up a few more details about this China-exclusive model.
Built through Audi’s joint venture with SAIC, the A7 L is said to combine the “sporty DNA of the A7 Sportback with the prestigious elegance of a large limousine.” You could argue that it sort of does that, yes, but the end result could definitely have been more pleasing to the eye.
It’s also interesting to point out that the A7 L is the first China-built Audi manufactured by the SAIC JV, whereas all other Audis made in China come from FAW-Volkswagen.
In any case, initial buyers can go right ahead and opt for the First Edition model, which is limited to 1,000 units, all of them painted in a new "Cognac" colorway. The only available powertrain is the 3.0-liter TFSI V6 mild-hybrid unit in the A7 L 55 TFSI quattro, which comes with a 48V system and peak outputs of 335 hp (340 PS) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. We can expect a 2.0-liter turbocharged model to arrive later on as well.
The 55 TFSI quattro variant also comes with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, allowing you to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in just 5.5 seconds from a standstill.
In terms of size, the A7 L is 199.8 inches (5,076 mm) long, while its wheelbase stretches for 119.1 inches (3,026 mm)—3.9 inches (99 mm) more than you get with the regular-wheelbase model. Other changes include slightly different taillight graphics and a pronounced lip spoiler.
Meanwhile, you also get adaptive air suspension, rear-wheel steering, and of course, the carmaker’s permanent quattro all-wheel-drive system.
We don’t know about you, but we’d rather have the Sportback version, in China or any other market.
