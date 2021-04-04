Lamborghini Aventador Drag Races Tuned Porsche 911 Turbo S, Humiliation Follows

Call me old-fashioned, but still to this day I prefer looking at sports car reviews where going around a race track is what sets them apart. But in this age it seems that most people are focused on straight-line acceleration tests, which just partially reveal the characteristics of the given cars.
As everything around us seems to be going on at a much faster rate than say, 20 years ago, people are starting to lose their patience, and most of them would much rather skip over videos at an increasingly alarming rate, while just looking at said clips for a few seconds at most. This works great with content creators that come up with quarter-mile (402 meters) racing videos, which ultimately can reveal a winner in under 20 seconds.
And I've started enjoying these videos because I'm always trying to see if I can figure out the result, by just looking at the specs of the vehicles involved. And this time, we're looking at a 740 horsepower Lamborghini Aventador SV going up against a tuned, 780 horsepower Porsche 911 Turbo S. From the get-go, you could argue that the Porsche will come out on top, as it is turbocharged, and comes with more horsepower.
But let's have a quick look at some more details for the two cars. They're both putting down power through all four wheels, but the Lamborghini makes use of a naturally aspirated V12, while the 991.2 Porsche has a six-cylinder boxer engine with twin turbos. But the Porsche also has an ES750 performance package and weighs in at 3,527 lbs (1,600 kg). The Lamborghini is just a bit lighter, at 3,362 lbs (1,525 kg), but it also has less power.
So the conclusion I've reached before watching the actual race was that the Porsche is bound to take the lead and finish 1st. The two cars will be going through four different tests: 0 to 60 mph (97 kph), quarter-mile (402 meters) run, head-to-head drag race, and a rolling race. For the first run of the day, the SV takes 3.01 seconds to hit 60 mph, while the Turbo S does it in just 2.25 seconds, setting a new show record.
For the quarter-mile (402 meters) run, the Lamborghini finishes the job in 10.91 seconds, with an exit speed of 127.37 mph (204.98 km/h), which isn't half bad. But the Porsche once again steps in and asserts dominance by finishing the run in 9.73 seconds, with an exit speed of 143.41 mph (230.79 km/h) ! By now it's probably safe to assume that the Lamborghini isn't going to come out on top in any of the tests to follow either.
They go at it again, but this time the two cars are side by side. As expected the Porsche easily takes out the Lamborghini by the end of the run. They decide to go for a rematch, and even though the Aventador driver gets an advantage for the starting procedure, it still can't keep up with the turbocharged 911. Even with all of its might, the Lamborghini just can't keep up with the German-built supercar, and the rolling race provides the same conclusion as the previous tests. This tuned Porsche 911 Turbo S is just so much faster in a straight line!
