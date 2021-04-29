Audi LMDh Race Car Teased as More Details Released

The Uplifting Story of a Wilful East German Shoemaker Who Built His Own Porsche

They call it LMDh, and it’s a name endurance race fanatics will know extremely well in a couple of years. The moniker represents a class of prototype cars that will race each other in the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. It’s a class that has already drawn the eye of several carmakers, including the Germans from Audi and Porsche 1 photo



This week, Audi updated us a bit on how work on the prototype progresses. To take to the track in 2023, the still-unnamed car is currently in the early stages of development. It's being put together alongside another of the brand's future racers, the



Audi has already settled on the engine concept the LMDh car will be using, although it keeps additional information about it a closely guarded secret for now. Presently, the carmaker says it is also working on the look of the machine, which according to Andreas Roos, the man in charge of Audi’s motorsport endeavors, “will excite our fans.” You can decide whether that’s so or not by looking at the teaser Audi released together with these limited details (see the press release section below).



The team working on the project plans to have the electrified racer up and running early next year, in time to begin a full test program in 2022. The first race of the Audi LMDh car is scheduled for January 2023 at the 24 Hours of Daytona race.



