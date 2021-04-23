What Would the 1994 Audi A8 Flagship Limo Look Like Today?

3 2023 Audi A4 Might Look This Good, Will Have EV Version

Both BMW and Mercedes luxury sedans from the 1990s are celebrated. People love the rawness of the V8s and the classic lines of something like the W140 , while BMW has dynamism and character. But poor old Audi and its A8 are not often mentioned. Why is that? 5 photos



For the past few weeks, TheSketchMonkey has been paying attention to the styling of various German icons. We've always thought that Audis from that era don't have a design identity other than being rounded. There are a few exceptions, of course, but the ones from the early 1980s are more interesting, especially the Ur-Quattro.



Maybe by removing the things that make it look outdated, the



The rendering process is very entertaining, partly because the artist has to add many attention-grabbing details. But there's simply not enough there to celebrate the 1994 Audi A8. Maybe if they put the A8 aluminum coupe prototype in production...



The area where this car does stand out is engineering. The A8 was the first mass-produced car with an aluminum chassis, the so-called



The funny thing is that the current generation of A8 doesn't get that much attention either. Sure, its air suspension raises one side to protect you in a crash, and that's cool. But it is one of those examples where there's a gap between what manufacturers want to make (an elegant luxury vehicle), and what customers are actually after (an exciting flagship like the AMGs or Teslas).



