Modded Nissan GT-R Nismo Races Porsche 911 Turbo S, Savage Trampling Follows

Ah, the sweet rivalry between the Nissan GT-R and the Porsche 911 Turbo! This is a feud started by the Japanese automaker in the late 2000s, when the then-new R35 incarnation of its halo aggressively targeted the Neunelfer on the Nurburgring. Sure, Porsche introduced two new Neunelfer generations meanwhile, while the said GT-R is still with us, but the battle continues. And this tuner race brings a fresh example of the sort.

