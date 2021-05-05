Modded Nissan GT-R Nismo Races Porsche 911 Turbo S, Savage Trampling Follows

Ah, the sweet rivalry between the Nissan GT-R and the Porsche 911 Turbo! This is a feud started by the Japanese automaker in the late 2000s, when the then-new R35 incarnation of its halo aggressively targeted the Neunelfer on the Nurburgring. Sure, Porsche introduced two new Neunelfer generations meanwhile, while the said GT-R is still with us, but the battle continues. And this tuner race brings a fresh example of the sort.
In the Porsche corner, we have a 911 Turbo belonging to the previous 991.2 iteration, which means its rear end is occupied by a 572 hp (580 PS), 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six. It's also worth mentioning that the unit works with an uber-sharp PDK seven-speed dual-clutch tranny.
However, the boxer motor reportedly sticks to mild aftermarket pieces. To be more precise, YouTuber Auto Glory, who caught the straight-line battle on camera, mentions a catless downpipe, along with a 93-octane tune.
The Nissan corner is occupied by a GT-R Nismo, with the range-topping version taking the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 to 591 hp (600 PS) and 481 lb-ft (652 Nm) of twist, which is also mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Well, Godzilla is said to have received a more serious massage compared to its opponent, with this including full bolt-on goodies and an E85 setup (85% ethanol and 15% gasoline).
The 2+2 coupes in question got together for a hot night of racing on the street, but please keep in mind not to use such shenanigans as an example and use the controlled environment provided by the drag strip when you're feeling competitive.
Despite both beasts packing uber-sharp AWD systems, they went for the rolling starts that usually define such velocity encounters. And if you're willing to place a bet, now would be a good time to do so.
Such choices are often made based on brand preferences. However, if you're willing to see how the Porsche 911 Turbo S performs before checking out its battle against the Nissan GT-R Nismo, this confrontation against a Dodge Challenger Hellcat featuring respectable mods and a diet should provide an answer.
However, the boxer motor reportedly sticks to mild aftermarket pieces. To be more precise, YouTuber Auto Glory, who caught the straight-line battle on camera, mentions a catless downpipe, along with a 93-octane tune.
The Nissan corner is occupied by a GT-R Nismo, with the range-topping version taking the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 to 591 hp (600 PS) and 481 lb-ft (652 Nm) of twist, which is also mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Well, Godzilla is said to have received a more serious massage compared to its opponent, with this including full bolt-on goodies and an E85 setup (85% ethanol and 15% gasoline).
The 2+2 coupes in question got together for a hot night of racing on the street, but please keep in mind not to use such shenanigans as an example and use the controlled environment provided by the drag strip when you're feeling competitive.
Despite both beasts packing uber-sharp AWD systems, they went for the rolling starts that usually define such velocity encounters. And if you're willing to place a bet, now would be a good time to do so.
Such choices are often made based on brand preferences. However, if you're willing to see how the Porsche 911 Turbo S performs before checking out its battle against the Nissan GT-R Nismo, this confrontation against a Dodge Challenger Hellcat featuring respectable mods and a diet should provide an answer.